John Lomax cause of death – how did the WKRC Cincinnati TV anchor die?

Cincinnati woke up to sad news today. John Lomax, who for decades was a familiar face to those starting their day with WKRC Local 12's "Good Morning Cincinnati," has died at the age of 72.

The well-respected anchor and reporter, who retired just last year, left behind a legacy that many are now remembering fondly.

Based on a family statement put out by the station, John Lomax's death came out of the blue due to some serious complications from pneumonia. After he was diagnosed, they put him in the hospital, but sadly, he couldn't beat the illness.

His family, shocked by his sudden demise, shared a real heartfelt message that Coasty Roscoe – a pet name only the ones close to him knew – had jetted off to his "forever beach in the stars."

How pneumonia complications can be deadly?

Pneumonia represents a significant health risk, as it is an infection that inflames the air sacs, typically in one or both lungs. The inflammation can lead to a variety of complications. For instance, it can cause the development of fluid or pus within the lung, leading to difficulties in breathing.

More importantly, the infection can spread to the bloodstream, leading to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication. Age is a key factor, with older adults and young children at greater risk. Those with pre-existing health conditions or weakened immune systems face even more serious risks.

With such potential to escalate rapidly, it's critical to recognize the symptoms and seek medical attention promptly to prevent dangerous complications.

Tribute to His Enduring Legacy at WKRC

This news hit a lot of people badly, leaving his friends, family, and the folks who watched him on TV struggling with the loss. John Lomax wasn't looking to bounce that soon.

People knew him for his dedication – he put in a solid 39 years at WKRC, and a whopping 32 of those he spent co-anchoring "Good Morning Cincinnati." He was a real cornerstone of the community. Even though he retired in 2022, the love and respect people had for him hadn't faded one bit.

John Lomax started his run with Local 12 in 1983 when he came on board as a reporter. By the time 1990 rolled around, he had landed a spot at the "Good Morning Cincinnati" desk, a gig he was really good at and held down until his last day on air, April 29, 2022. It was obvious he was all about his job.

In a video shared by Local 12 on their YouTube channel back in 2022, Lomax looked back on his career, saying:

"I rolled up here thinking this station was just a pit stop on my way to the next big thing, that I'd bounce off to some other place in the country in a couple of years. But after I got here, I just totally fell for this place and didn't really feel like going anywhere else. It's been an amazing ride."

Bob Herzog, a fellow WKRC anchor, expressed his deep admiration and personal connection to Lomax. Describing him as a friend, a mentor, and like a second father, Herzog highlighted how John Lomax was a figure of support and wisdom for many at the station.

"He was my friend. He was my mentor. He was like my second dad,” Herzog said. "His kindness wasn't just felt within the newsroom; viewers too experienced the warmth and sincerity Lomax brought to the screen."