Johnny Ruffo loses his battle against cancer at the age of 35 years

After a long battle with a rare type of brain cancer, 35-year-old Australian soap opera star Johnny Ruffo passed away on November 9. Hollywood is in tears as it bids farewell to a rising star at such a young age.

Ruffo's Instagram page announced this news through a post that said, “It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny.”

The post talked about him being surrounded by his family and his partner Tahnee when he took his last breath.

Johnny Ruffo's screen journey along with his long battle with cancer is inspiring for many individuals and has truly left an impact on everyone.

Johnny Ruffo’s Journey to Fame

Johnny Ruffo’s path to stardom began in 2011 with a breakthrough on the Australian edition of the show “The X Factor”. Just a year after that, he left his mark as a winner of the show “Dancing With the Stars”.

But he became a soap opera sensation due to his charismatic and amazing portrayal of Chris Harrington on the show “Home and Away” between 2013 and 2016. His acting skills were remarkable and he always left his imprint on whatever character he decided to play.

After “Home and Away”, he also made notable cameos in many TV miniseries like “House of Bond” in 2017 and “Neighbours” in 2020. The aspiring star continued to grow without knowing what was waiting for him in the future.

Johnny Ruffo’s Death Cause: Fame’s Toll on His Health

Establishing yet another milestone in his journey, Johnny also wrote a book named “No Finish Line”, which was released in August 2022. The book contained details and stories about how fame took a toll on his health, along with his battle against cancer.

In his book, Johnny Ruffo talked about how his stardom not only came with fame and fans but also with a darker side which included things like weekend-long parties, alcohol, and drugs. He believed his journey would help all others who might find themselves in a similar situation.

However, he suddenly started experiencing severe headaches and speech difficulties after which his life took an unexpected turn. On proper inspection, the doctors found that he had an almost three-inch-long brain tumor, which was causing these health issues to him.

The signs and symptoms reduced after a while and his health also started to get better, but life had other plans for him. Eventually, stage three of a rare type of brain cancer known by the name of "Oligodendroglioma" was diagnosed in Johnny's brain. It ultimately took the life of an aspiring star at such a young age.

His social media is filled with raw glimpses of his tough battle against cancer, which he used to post regularly. One of the posts on his Instagram from December 2022 says:

"Another year of chemotherapy done, It wasn’t easy but I made it through".

Johnny Ruffo will always be remembered for his talent and passion for his work, irrespective of the fact that he is not with us. He has always been grateful to his fans, for how they showed love and affection to him.