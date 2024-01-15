Coffee has been a favorite drink worldwide, and cognitive research suggests that it might be doing more than just giving us a morning boost. Could two cups of this comforting brew really be the key to fending off cognitive decline?

A 2017 study by Boukje van Gelder and her team looked into the benefits of coffee on brain health. Studying 676 elderly men over a decade, they observed a positive connection between coffee consumption and reduced cognitive decline.

The best results came from participants drinking three cups per day, with varied effects for those drinking more or less.

What makes coffee a brain-friendly choice?

Caffeine in coffee raises serotonin and acetylcholine levels, potentially stimulating the brain and helping stabilize the blood-brain barrier.

The polyphenol micronutrients in coffee can protect tissues from damage from free radicals and prevent brain blood vessel blockages.

Trigonelline, found in high concentrations in coffee beans, can also activate antioxidants that safeguard brain blood vessels.

However, not everything in coffee is helpful. Unfiltered coffee contains diterpenes, natural oils that can increase LDL cholesterol level, leading to the thickening and hardening of brain artery walls.

Consuming coffee in moderation, though, offers more good than bad effects for cognitive. She recommends a daily intake of two to four cups, or less than 400 mg of caffeine. Using dark-roasted, freshly ground coffee beans can also decrease unwanted chemicals in your drink.

How to maximize coffee's brain-boosting benefits with three simple tips

#1 The caffeine in coffee boosts serotonin and acetylcholine levels, giving the brain some extra juice and keeping things steady at the blood-brain barrier.

#2 Coffee is loaded with something called polyphenol micronutrients. These homies protect the body tissues from damage by rogue elements called free radicals and also stop brain blood vessel blockages.

#4 Whip up your coffee at home. Not only does it save you some cash, but you also get to keep things clean and healthy. Ditch that sugar-packed mocha latte for a coffee mix with cacao, unsweetened coconut milk, a sprinkle of cinnamon for that memory gain and a little vanilla for sweetness.

All things said, don't forget that everyone's different. What works for one person might not for another.

If coffee is not your thing, there are other cool ways to keep your mind sharp, like hitting the gym or eating right. If you're worried about your coffee intake or just keeping your noggin healthy, chat with a health professional about it.

In summary, just two cups of coffee a day might be all it takes to promote cognitive health. So the next time you enjoy that warm, energizing cup of java, remind yourself that your brain might be thanking you, too.