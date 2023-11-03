Kang Squats: Ultimate move to improve leg strength

Kang squat is a variation of the back squat that has been gaining popularity recently. The renowned weightlifting coach Shin-Ho Kang is said to be the inspiration behind the naming of this exercise. It is just a back squat transitioned into a good morning.

The Kang squat is an excellent exercise to include in your routine if you want to properly target the muscles in your lower body and increase your level of fitness. It strengthens your glutes and legs while also enhancing your general athleticism, balance, and stability.

How to do kang squat?

As mentioned above, the Kang squat is a mix of back squat and good morning exercise.

Follow these steps to perform this exercise correctly:

First, while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, place your barbell over your shoulders and grip it securely.

Perform the good morning after that. Lower your chest till it is parallel to the floor by hinging at the hips.

After that, take a seat back and crouch down by bending your knees and lowering your hips.

Straighten your legs and slowly transition back to the good morning position.

Return to your starting position gradually.

Repeat for the desired number of times.

Kang squat benefits

This exercise trains multiple muscles at once and includes movement at two or more joints, making it a compound exercise. It requires the quads to be tensed for an extended period of time after the hamstrings must be greatly extended. See below for a list of benefits offered by including this exercise in your fitness regime:

Builds stronger leg muscles: The exercise works your legs, building stronger quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

Explosive power: The leap component develops explosive power, which is necessary for sports and other exercises requiring rapid bursts of energy like running and jumping.

Enhanced agility and overall athletic performance: To improve their agility and general athletic performance, athletes frequently include Kang squats in their training regimens.

Calorie burn: This exercise effectively burns calories because it works with a variety of muscle groups.

Balance and stability: Including this exercise in your workout routine can help you improve your balance and stability.

Who should not perform Kang squats?

Usually, this exercise is done with weights that demand a specific degree of developed capability. As a result, the workout regimen should incorporate specific categories of people. Nonetheless, certain people should avoid this squat position as it may be dangerous for them.

Avoid it, if:

You have injuries: The Kang squat requires the hamstrings, a kind of lower body muscle, to lengthen, just like any other squat variation. Those who already have injuries or medical issues, particularly in their lower body, may find this dangerous. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that you only do this exercise under the supervision of a licensed fitness teacher.

You are a beginner: Beginners in general or novices in weightlifting should schedule this exercise into their regimen only after they have gained some self-assurance and barbell handling proficiency.

Keep in mind how complicated this move is. It will take some time to get the hang of it, so go slowly, and practice.