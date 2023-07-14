Kerry Katona speaks of taking her health into her "own hands" following her scoliosis diagnosis

Former singer and reality TV star Kerry Katona recently shared a health update with her fans. Back on June 29, 2023, she shared an Instagram video wearing an oxygen mask inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. Addressing her fans, Kerry Katona said:

"I have recently been diagnosed with scoliosis and I’m here for some help on the pain!!"

Following her diagnosis of scoliosis, she stated,

"I am now taking my health into my own hands."

Anticipating that some of her fans might be worried about her, Kerry repeatedly assured them that she was doing okay inside the tube and that she wasn't claustrophobic or scared.

Kerry Katona speaks about taking matters into her own hands

Kerry Katona left fans worried after she shared her health update (Image via Instagram)

Speaking about her diagnosis, Kerry Katona mentioned in an Instagram post dated July 13, 2023, that she had decided to go "private" and will now opt for a full-body MRI at Pall Mall Medical (a private healthcare institution in the UK) that will look for and "detect pathology in the head/neck, spine, abdomen, and pelvis."

For people who are skeptical about getting MRIs done, she added :

"An MRI scan is a painless and safe procedure, they help to diagnose medical conditions with greater accuracy, leading to more successful treatment of patients suffering from a wide range of conditions that affect the brain, spine and nervous system"

She also added:

"If you can afford to go private, it takes the strain off the NHS for those people who can’t!"

While many people wished her the best for taking this step in her healing journey, some bashed her for promoting the privatization of healthcare, which would make these services even more expensive and inaccessible than they already are.

In the post that has garnered around 5k likes, Kerry Katona said:

"My followers can also receive 50% off a Brain and Body MRI Scan when quoting MRISCAN50 until the end of July 2023."

What is scoliosis and what causes it

Scoliosis is a disease that leads to the curvature of the spine. It is a condition that is mostly detected during childhood or early adolescence. The cause of the disease is unknown in most cases. However, in some cases, scoliosis can arise due to other underlying health conditions that can lead to the degeneration of spinal discs, like osteoporosis and arthritis. It can sometimes also arise from hereditary health issues in one's family.

Treatment for scoliosis

The treatment for scoliosis starts with getting an MRI or CT scan to find out the curvature of the spine, based on which a plan of action is suggested. For people within the curve range of 20 to 50 degrees, an external brace to support the spine is suggested to get it back into place. However, for people who have more than 50 degrees of curvature in their spine, surgery is the best solution.

Based on multiple studies, it was found that scoliosis affects around 2 to 3% of the US population, which comes to an estimated 6 to 9 million people on average. If we were to consider the population of the whole world, the numbers are sure to increase. Since some of the symptoms of the disease can easily be confused with other similar ones, the best course of action would be to consult a medical professional as soon as possible.