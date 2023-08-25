Kevin Hart suffers abdomen and hip injuries after challenging former NFL star in race

Comedian Kevin Hart finds himself in a wheelchair after a friendly bet gone wrong. Hart, known for his boundless energy and sense of humor, decided to test his mettle against former NFL running back Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

However, what started as a lighthearted competition quickly turned into a painful lesson for the funnyman. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Hart suffered serious abdomen and hip injuries during the race, leaving him temporarily unable to walk.

Kevin Hart's fun race turns serious as comedian ends up in wheelchair

Kevin Hart took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. In a video posted on Wednesday, he revealed that he had torn several muscles while competing against Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

Displaying his wheelchair, Hart admitted that he had learned a valuable lesson about the realities of aging and the need to respect physical limitations.

"The age 40 is real...it's not a game. Respect that age. Age will make you respect it," Hart said in the video. "I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff."

According to Hart, the race was born out of a friendly and competitive debate between him and Stevan Ridley, about who was faster.

Ridley, a former NFL running back who played for multiple teams, including the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, had expressed skepticism about Hart's chances of winning.

Hart expressed his regret in the video, questioning his decision to participate in the race.

"What am I doing? Why did I ever race? Now, I can't walk," he said. "I got to be the stupidest man alive."

After Kevin Hart shared his video, Ridley responded playfully on his own Instagram story, joking about Hart's attempt and referencing NFL star Tom Brady's continued success at an older age.

Image screenshot via IG story @stevenridley

Even some famous stars such as Will Smith and Jamie Fox popped up to comment on this situation, making it seem less serious with their humorous comments.

Image sourced via Instagram @kevinhart4real

Celebrity reactions screenshot (Image sourced via Instagram @kevinhart4real)

Kevin Hart has faced physical setbacks before. In 2019, he suffered major back injuries in a car crash. As news of his recent injuries spreads, fans from over the world are sending their support and well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

