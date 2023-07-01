Khalid's opening act cancelled due to accident

American singer and songwriter Khalid recently met with a car accident. The news was first broken by Ed Sheeran on stage during his tour.

It was supposed to be Khalid's opening act, but due to the injury, it was no longer feasible. Not being deterred by the unforeseen circumstances, the singer went on to open his act, where he sang for about 30 minutes. Sheeran said:

“Khalid got in a car accident, and he’s recovering, and we wish him the best.”

He added:

“I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know I was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, 'This show isn’t what I thought it was, I thought there would be more fireworks.'"

Conversations surrounding Khalid's accident

Speaking about the injury, Khalid's mother has said that on the day of the accident, his car was facing some issues due to overheating.

Keeping that in mind, he had parked his car on the side of the road. However, while he was stationed there, another car came in and collided, which left him injured.

His mother clarified that although the wounds Khalid suffered were not severe, he will take time to heal. It means he will have to step down from his upcoming performances before he got better.

Talking about the incident, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram stories and said:

"To everyone coming to Foxborough tonight, unfortunately @thegr8khalid can't do tonight and tomorrow shows, we wish him a speedy recovery and hope he's doing okay, love you man"

This information was followed by an announcement that instead of Khalid, there were two other surprise openers for his show, about which he's extremely excited.

John Mayer and Little Big Town are all set to be Khalid's show-openers in his absence:

"This is very surreal for me. I can't wait to play these shows, see ya there, and thank you to John and Little Big Town for stepping in last minute. Get there early!"

On June 19, Khalid put up a series of photos with Ed Sheeran from a set they did together. Here's his Instagram post where he thanked everyone:

The post was the last one he made before the accident. It has since garnered around 70 thousand likes, with celebrities extending their best wishes for him. Fans wished him a speedy recovery and hope to see him perform very soon.

