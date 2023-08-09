Khloe Kardashian Uploads Pictures Of Daughter True And Nephew Psalm, Leaves Fans Worried

TV personality, model, and socialite Khloe Kardashian recently became the center of discussion when she posted a series of photos on her Instagram. Owing to the public nature of her life, Khloe has been at the receiving end of criticism since the beginning. Back when she started appearing in Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her family members, she was constantly scrutinized for her weight.

Even after losing weight, Khloe Kardashian was still critiqued. This time, she was accused of promoting unhealthy beauty standards. She was also bashed for drastically changing her physical appearance.

Most recently, Khloe was slammed for not holding her son Tatum the right way. Fans were of the opinion that whenever she uploaded pictures with him, she seemed distant and held him like a prop.

This time, however, Khloe Kardashian is not being criticized for something she has done. The 39-year-old mother of two has left fans worried after she uploaded a series of pictures of her daughter True and nephew Psalm in which they can be seen wearing casts.

What is the fuss around Khloe Kardashian's new Instagram post?

On August 9, 2023, Khloe uploaded pictures of True and Psalm wearing casts (Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

On August 9, 2023, Khloe Kardashian uploaded a collection of photos on her Instagram featuring her daughter True and nephew Psalm. The caption of the picture read:

"Summer 2023. Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."

However, what was more amusing than the caption itself was the picture, in which both True and Psalm can be seen wearing casts. In the first image, both of them can be seen holding hands while wearing a cast on opposite arms. As can be observed in the picture, True seems to have injured her right arm and is wearing a pink and black cast to support it.

On the other hand, Psalm has an injured right arm supported by a black cast. He also has a sling across his neck for support.

Despite being injured, True can be seen raising a victory sign with her hand (Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also uploaded two other pictures. In one, True can be seen happy and smiling with her injured arm, making a victory sign. In another, she can be seen with her arms behind her back, still wearing the pink cast.

Seeing the picture, one Instagram user commented:

"Awww hope they’re ok!! True is rocking that cast, though, always shining bright."

Another person said:

"If you ain’t get hurt as a kid you ain’t playing right. They sure made the team. What a story to tell when they get older."

While both True and Psalm have injured arms, they seem to be doing pretty well. In a series of Instagram stories, they can be seen enjoying in a bus filled with goodies and gift items.