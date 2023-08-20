What is kidulting? The 'adult baby' trend explained

There's a cheering trend afoot that attempts to rekindle the childish spirit within us; it's known as 'kidulting'.

When we think back on our childhood, we recall carefree experiences like popping balloons, blowing bubbles and speeding down slides. However, the burden of maturity frequently causes us to forego these simple joys.

What is kidulting? Where 'kid' meets 'adulting'

In the midst of our busy lives as grown-ups, a growing number of individuals are embracing activities once reserved for children. This trend, known as "kidulting," represents a fusion of 'kid' and 'adulting.' It captures the essence of finding youthful joy while navigating the responsibilities of adulthood.

The idea of kidults gained significant traction during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2021 Bloomberg survey highlighted an intriguing statistic: 2,000 parents in the US had purchased toys for themselves.

Brands also joined the movement, with McDonald's introducing adult-oriented Happy Meals. That indicated that it was more than just a passing trend.

Embracing the childlike spirit for mental well-being

Participating in such activities has a variety of positive effects on mental health. (Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels)

Engaging in such activities has a range of positive effects on mental health and overall well-being:

Stress reduction: Participating in activities that rekindle memories of carefree childhood days can effectively reduce stress and anxiety. These simple yet joyful activities offer a break from life's demands.

Uplifted mood: Kidulting triggers the release of endorphins, often referred to as the "feel-good" hormones. This biochemical response can elevate your mood and bring about feelings of contentment and happiness.

Cultivating creativity: Involvement in imaginative and creative activities, like coloring or building with blocks, can stimulate your creative thinking and enhance problem-solving skills.

Mindful escapism: Kidulting often demands your full presence in the moment, encouraging mindfulness and providing respite from worries about the past and future.

Social bonds: Kidulting isn't a solitary endeavor – it can be a social activity that connects you with others who share similar interests. These connections contribute to a sense of belonging and improved mental well-being.

Achieving balance: Integrating it into your routine helps strike a balance between the responsibilities of adulthood and the need for playfulness. That contributes to a healthier work-life equilibrium.

Rekindling joyful nostalgia for enhanced mental health

It's more than a trend; it's a movement urging adults to reconnect with the uncomplicated joys of childhood. Engaging in playful activities, embracing nostalgia and embracing moments of carefree happiness offer an array of mental health benefits.

By thoughtfully incorporating such activities in your daily life, you can nurture an improved mood, alleviate stress, bolster creativity and enhance overall well-being.

Remember, allowing yourself to revel in the joy of kidulting is an act of self-care and self-compassion, contributing to a happier and healthier version of yourself. So go ahead, unleash your inner child, and embark on a journey to rediscover the magic of simple pleasures while navigating the realm of adulthood.