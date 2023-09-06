Kissing pets may not be safe, survey reveals

Kissing pets is a common affectionate behavior among pet owners. Well, who doesn’t love their furry friends? We understand the urge to cuddle with these cute creatures, but kissing pets must be kept off-limits.

According to a recent survey, 69% of Australian homes have at least one pet, putting pet ownership at an all-time high. It is estimated that Australians spend A$33 billion annually on caring for their furry friends.

According to numerous studies, having a pet has been linked to numerous benefits for our mental and physical health. However, dogs can also contain contagious diseases that can occasionally be passed on to humans. People with weakened immune systems and expecting mothers are more prone to such infections.

How kissing pets can be unsafe?

Zootonic diseases may spread from dogs and cats. (Image via Unsplash/ Eric Ward)

Zoonotic diseases, often known as zoonoses, are contagious illnesses that spread from animals to people. It is known that more than 70 pathogens from pets can spread to humans. This transmission can be easily carried out when kissing pets.

A pet with a zoonotic pathogen may occasionally appear ill. However, sometimes there may not be any obvious symptoms.

Particularly dogs and cats serve as the primary carriers for zoonotic diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. While our pets give us joy and friendship, it is crucial to take the necessary precautions to avoid diseases. For people who are more susceptible to developing certain diseases, this is especially important.

Dogs generally have the Capnocytophaga bacterium in their mouths and saliva, which can spread to humans through bites or close contact. Most people won't get sick, but sometimes, these germs can infect persons with compromised immune systems, leading to serious disease and occasionally death.

Numerous diseases that spread via fecal-oral contact, such as giardiasis, campylobacteriosis, salmonellosis, and toxoplasmosis, are classified as cat-associated zoonoses. As a result, it's crucial to wash your hands before handling your cat's litter box or use gloves.

Safety precautions to take

It is important to practice hygiene with pets. (Image via Pexels/ Carlos Santiago)

Here are some generic suggestions to reduce these dangers:

Maintain good hygiene: After handling your pets, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. This is especially important before eating.

Regular veterinary care: To lower the chance of illness transmission, make sure your pets have regular checkups, immunizations, and parasite management.

Avoid kissing pets: To reduce the possibility of spreading bacteria or zoonotic diseases, refrain from kissing your pets' faces or mouths.

Monitor pets’ illness: Keep an eye out for any symptoms of illness by monitoring your pets' health and behavior. Consult a veterinarian as soon as possible if they exhibit any symptoms of sickness.

Striking a balance between giving your pets affection and being aware of potential health hazards is crucial. Consult your veterinarian for advice unique to the needs of your pet and the dynamics of your family if you have questions about any particular health hazards related to your pets or if you are unsure.

Though the survey is based on Australian households, the pathogens carried in pets are similar in the US as well. Thus, it is advised to practice caution while kissing pets and taking care of them.