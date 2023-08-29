Laughter Can Heal a Broken Heart: New Study Discovers

A new study has discovered that laughter can really heal a broken heart! It shows that as little as a chuckle can effectively expand the cardiovascular tissues, increasing the flow of oxygen throughout the organ and body. Laughter therapy can help patients with coronary artery conditions recover since it can potentially reduce inflammation, according to research.

The findings of the study were discussed at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Amsterdam. It explicates the benefits that laughter therapy could have if it is integrated into healthcare systems throughout the health organizations of the world. This also includes a consideration for its integration into the famous NHS in the United Kingdom.

The cohort study of 26 adults with a history of coronary artery disease, averagely aged around 64 years, were enrolled for the trial. According to the lead author of the study, Prof. Marco Saffi, the study discovered that laughter therapy improved the “functional capacity” of the cardiovascular system.

Laughter Therapy Can Reduce Cardiac Inflammation and Heal a Broken Heart, Say Experts

To heal a broken heart, doctors recommend laughing out loud and free! (Image by iStockphoto via Pexels)

It seems that the saying “laughter is the best medicine” possesses a literal grain of truth in it. This was discovered in a cohort study of 26 adults with an average age of 64 years, led by Prof. Marco Saffi, of the Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre in Brazil. These participants were all previously diagnosed with coronary artery disease. A "broken heart" is what they all had in common!

What Saffi and his team discovered was priceless, to state the least. It was found that laughing can expand the tissues of the heart, increasing oxygen flow in the organ. This also led to the circulation of oxygen-rich blood in the entire system, effectively reducing inflammation.

According to Prof. Saffi, when patients with coronary artery disease come to the hospital, they show several biomarkers for inflammation. He states that inflammation is a major part of the development of atherosclerosis. This happens due to the build-up of plaque in the arteries.

The study of laughter therapy on broken heart was conducted over a period of three months, during which the group was broken up into two halves. One-half was given a weekly routine of watching boisterous comedy programs such as hour-long sitcoms. At the same time, the other half was subjected to a more serious regimen of programs such as political discourses and documentaries on the Amazon rainforest.

It was found that the group that watched comedy programs achieved a 10% advancement in the amount and flow of oxygen in the heart. The body received pure, oxygenated blood that was pumped by the heart. Additionally, an improvement in the expanding capacity of the artery was also noticed as a result of effective oxygenation and pumping.

It was hypothesized that laughter could have such an effect since it released endorphins into the blood. Endorphins are required to maintain a healthy blood pressure level and also to reduce strain on cardiovascular health by regulating the secretion of stress hormones. These are known to heal the "broken heart condition" by making you feel good and relaxed.

Further, blood tests of the patients after a 12-week trial showed a significant reduction in the levels of inflammatory biomarkers. This indicated reduced risks of stroke and heart attacks in the group that was made to watch light-hearted shows in comparison to the other controlled group.

Laughter can be a true remedy for a broken heart, given that it is not done forcefully. The study has made a significant impact on the largest conference about cardiac health in the world. As Prof. Saffi suggests, a course in laughter therapy could be duly implemented in healthcare institutions such as the reputed NHS for the ones with cardiac issues.

He also says that everyone should do things that can make people laugh at least twice a week, such as spending some good times with friends and family. People could also get themselves to go to comedy evening. All in all, laughter therapy, according to what Prof. Saffi thinks, could be a good way to reduce dependence on a range of medications.