Leeds University doctor highlights long-covid symptom as a man’s legs turn blue

A long-covid symptom has been causing some concern among health professionals at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom (UK).

It has been more than three years since covid first emerged and experts everywhere are still busy figuring out the intensity of damage it has and can cause to our bodies. One of the latest symptoms to have made the cut is venous insufficiency and acrocyanosis.

According to a case published in the Lancet on August 12, 2023, a 33-year-old man's feet turned blue after standing for 10 minutes. Doctors are of the opinion that it is a long-covid symptom.

Dr Manoj Sivan of the University of Leeds explained the case of the patient by saying that within minutes of him standing, his legs started to become red. Then over time, they changed color and became blue. Besides this, the veins in his legs also became more prominent over time.

What are some of the signs of "blue legs", a long-covid symptom that turns your legs blue

"Blue legs" is a long-covid symptom that causes discolouration in the limbs. It also makes it feel very itchy. (Image via pixabay/geralt)

Based on the case published in the Lancet, visible signs of "blue legs" start appearing immediately after you stand up. The study focused on a 33-year-old man with the condition and highlights how within minutes of his standing, his legs started to lose their original color.

Initially, the man's legs started turning red and then it turned blue, hence the name "blue legs." The veins in his limbs also started to show in no time.

After 10 minutes of him standing, the condition was even more alleviated than before. He also complained of a heavy itching sensation in his legs while all this happened. Two minutes after he sat down, his legs returned back to their original color.

Most people and medical experts are still unaware of all the long-covid symptoms that can affect those who have been struck with the virus at least once. New symptoms are coming up every day and it is best that you keep up to date with all of them lest you get scared when they emerge.

You may not be able to avoid the symptoms, but, you can get it treated by addressing it as soon as it appears.