Lemon balm – This 2,000-year-old herbal plant can help you sleep and calm your anxiety

Lemon balm or Melissa officinalis happens to be a prime example of how, when used wisely, single-state remedies can significantly improve the quality of our existence.

This herb is a member of the mint family, which produces its superb and unmistakable scent. Lemon balm uses its refreshing scent to provide healing and create a positive feeling for the user.

When considering plants that bring joy, we often associate lemons and oranges. However, there are other herbs that possess a lemon scent and are equally wonderful.

One herb, around 2,000 years old, is considered a superfood and even called "nature's Prozac." This herbal plant doesn't only calm your emotions but also boosts brainpower. It's more than just a relaxation

Managing hormonal imbalances and psychological symptoms

Helps with menopause anxiety (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

During menopause, anxiety can hit hard. The hormones and brain are constantly working off with each other.

When estrogen and progesterone levels drop in this phase, it can mess with the mind. It brings out psychological symptoms like mood swings, memory loss and anxiety.

Conversely, chronic stress and anxiety can negatively impact hormone level by elevating cortisol. Managing brain health and reducing stress and anxiety become crucial during this period.

Clinical studies reveal positive effects on anxiety and insomnia

Regulates GABA hormone (Image via Unsplash/Sebbi Strauch)

Clinical studies have shed light on the positive effects of this herbal plant extract in mitigating anxiety-related issues.

In one study, individuals with mild-to-moderate anxiety reported full remission after taking lemon balm extract for a span of 15 days. Additionally, it exhibited impressive benefits on sleep, with 85% of participants experiencing significant improvements in insomnia.

Another study focused on heart bypass surgery patients who consumed this herbal plant for a week. They were found with a 49% decrease in anxiety level and a remarkable 54% enhancement in sleep quality.

Many clinical studies to support this (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Scientists suggest that this herb boosts the levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid in the brain. GABA helps control mood by stopping neurons from getting too fired up.

When GABA levels are low, it can make us restless and anxious. This ancient herb stops an enzyme called GABA-T from breaking down GABA, which means more GABA is available in the brain.

Rosmarinic acid, the main compound in it, is the one doing this magic, and it teams up with other compounds in the herb to make it happen.

Easy ways to incorporate lemon balm in daily routine

Make into a herbal tea (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Adding lemon balm to your daily routine is super easy. If you're into herbal teas, just steep 6-12 grams of dried lemon balm herb each day for a calm mind.

However, if your anxiety is on another level, it's best to go for therapeutic doses. You can use tinctures (liquid extracts) or capsules with 500 mg of dry extract per day for maximum benefits. Remember, it's safe to talk to a qualified herbalist to figure out the best plan for you.

This plant is generally safe and well-tolerated with no known contraindications. However, seeking professional advice ensures personalized care.

With its extensive traditional use and solid scientific evidence, lemon balm is a potent anxiolytic and calming agent. Incorporating this ancient herbal remedy in our daily routine offers the promise of tranquility and could be our much-needed ticket to a calmer and more serene existence.

Overall, lemon balm is well worth your consideration. It's natural and safe, and can have a positive impact on your life.

So if you were stumped previously over what to do to combat anxiety, insomnia and other health concerns, consider giving this rediscovered herbal remedy a try.