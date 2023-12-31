Level up your brain power with these scents while you snooze

Wouldn't it be great if we could improve our brain function while we sleep? Good news: according to a new study, this might be possible, and surprisingly, the solution is quite fragrant.

As we know, sleep is essential for health. It's the time when the body rests, and the brain processes everything we've learned and experienced during the day. But what if we could make this 'recharge' time even more productive?

Recent research has uncovered a fascinating link between certain scents and increased brain function during sleep. Yes, you heard right. Certain fragrances can help your brain power reach new heights, even while you snooze.

So, how does it work?

Inhaling these scents can help (Image via Vecteezy)

Let's start with the basics. Our sense of smell is very powerful, capable of evoking strong memories and emotions. That's because the part of the brain responsible for smell, known as the olfactory system, is closely connected to the hippocampus, which is where memories are formed.

In this study, scientists discovered that aromas such as rose, lemon, and lavender could significantly improve memory and learning capabilities. These powerful scents seem to prompt increased brain activity during the different stages of sleep, amplifying our cognitive abilities.

So, how did they find this out? Well, researchers asked people to sniff these scents while they slept. Over time, they found that the scents helped people remember things better when they woke up.

However, that's not all. Aroma's influence wasn't just restricted to memory. Besides enhancing memory, these lovely smells can also help the brain better process emotions, helping you wake up happier and more relaxed.

Powerful connection between aromas and brain function during sleep

Improves brain function (Image via Unsplash/Kommers)

That's all about us getting a bit deeper and figuring out the how and why of this whole thing.

There's still heaps to understand about how the brain reacts to different smells while we're snoozing. But these findings are backing up the good vibes that aromatherapy brings.

For a long while now, scents like lavender, rose and lemon have been used to relax us out, lift our spirits and give us a little energy boost. The study is basically dropping some science about why these fragrances work so well.

Lavender oil reduces anxiety (Image via Vecteezy)

If you're wondering how you can apply these findings to your daily life, it's simpler than you think. Before you sleep, you might try diffusing some of these oils in your bedroom, or even apply a few drops on your pillow.

Fragrance diffusers, relaxation candles or direct application of essential oils are all ways to bring aromatherapy into your night routine.

Remember, though, that what works best for one person might not work for another. It might take some time and experimentation to find out which scent helps boost your brain function and make you wake up feeling refreshed and sharp.

So, why not give it a shot? It's a simple and enjoyable way to potentially boost your brain power.

As we continue to uncover the diverse ways the brain works, it's fascinating to think that one of the keys to enhanced cognition might be hidden within a simple fragrance. Things like this remind us just how wonderful and complex the brain truly is.

As as we get older, who wouldn't want to discover new and aromatic ways of keeping the mind sharp and agile? As you drift off to sleep tonight, know that these fragrances might just be the aromatic lullaby your brain needs.