Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury Performance: Crowd offers support after he loses voice during his set

This past weekend at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, Lewis Capaldi encountered an unforeseen difficulty when he lost his voice mid-performance.

Fans cheered and assisted him in completing the final song of his rousing one-hour show as the performer, noted for his soulful delivery, persevered despite the setback. The Scottish singer repeatedly apologized to the audience and expressed gratitude for their support.

What happened at Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury oerformance?

Fans were eagerly waiting for Cap to perform and gave him a warm welcome when he entered the main stage. By the fifth song, his voice had become cracked and harsh, though.

“I really apologize. You've all come out and my voice is really packing in,” he said.

He persevered, but it was evident that the problems were upsetting him, and Tourette's symptoms started to show more. Despite his obvious distress, the audience consistently supported him.

He said addressing the crowd:

“I’m going to be honest everybody, but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going, and we’re going to go until the end.”

Capaldi took a break from singing and sat in the background as his band played "Someone You Love," allowing the audience to take his place.

Lewis Capaldi mental health

Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury performance has made people concerned about his health and well-being. When Capaldi returned to his hometown for the Covid-19 lockdown, he thought he would begin working on his second album. Instead, he ended up returning with health issues.

The musician has been brave enough to talk about his battles with anxiety. He revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, and he most recently made an appearance in a Netflix documentary about his mental health issues.

He has also struggled with mental health problems like anxiety disorder. While promoting his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, earlier this month, he said he would be taking a break to rest.

Capaldi postponed all of his gigs earlier this month to rest up for Glastonbury, citing how demanding the previous few months had been on him "both mentally and physically".

Capaldi said that he will be taking extra time off to focus on his health at the end of his Saturday show.

