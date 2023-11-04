Lexi Thompson health update: How’s the professional golfer doing amid hand and tailbone injury?

Lexi Thompson, a 28-year-old American professional golfer who plays for the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association), has provided an update on her health after falling down stairs.

Thompson took to Instagram to share details about her health and let her fans know that she's doing well. Posting an Instagram story, she wrote about the MRI scan and X-ray that she underwent following her fall.

On Friday, Lexi Thompson posted a story on Instagram to let her fans know about her health.

The golfer explained that a few days back she fell from stairs, which resulted in pain in her hands and tailbone. She underwent an MRI scan of her hand, which showed that there was inflammation and swelling around the bones. The scan results also showed tendinitis.

Thomspon wrote:

“Little update. Got an MRI on hand and showed inflammation and swelling around the bones and some tendinitis”.

For her tailbone, Thompson underwent an X-ray, which showed some minor problems and no fractures. She continued:

“Also got X-ray on tailbone. And shows cortical irregularity in most distal aspect of coccyx. But no definitive fracture.”

"I’m going to do my best to push through the pain” – Lexi Thompson

LPGA is scheduled from November 9-12. (Image via Instagram/lexi)

The 28-year-old golfer’s recent health update comes amid a series of tournaments for the LPGA which are scheduled from November 9-12 at the Pelican Golf Club.

According to Sports Illustrated, only the top 60 LPGA members will compete in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Lexi Thompson is ranked 88 and requires a series of wins to secure her spot in the upcoming event.

Nevertheless, the professional golfer is leaving no stone unturned to prepare herself for the grand event. In the same story, Thompson wrote how she's going to push herself through the pain to do the best she can.

Thompson wrote:

"Even though it's not ideal timing, I’m going to do my best to push through the pain the best I can!"

Born in 1995, Thompson gained popularity for being the youngest qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12. By the age of 15, Thompson became professional and demonstrated her full dedication and time to golf.

Now 28, Thompson has received several accolades, including 11 LPGA Tour tournaments and the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship and is also the second youngest LPGA golfer to win a grand championship.

Thompson’s early breakthroughs and wins have made her golf career a super hit and made her an inspiration for women around the globe.