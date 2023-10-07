Lina Hidalgo Depression Treatment: Why the Harris County Judge Broke Silence About Her Mental Health?

Lina Hidalgo, a Harris County Judge, recently joined back work after a leave of absence that she had taken to look after her mental health and undergo an in-person clinical depression treatment. As a rising star in Texas politics, taking such a step and addressing her mental health issues in public was a very brave move.

But the most important thing to see here is how every statement of a person in power has a dual response from the public. While people appreciated Lina Hidalgo for admitting her deteriorating mental health condition publicly, there were also individuals who criticized her for this and stated that she was not doing her job properly.

Let’s move ahead and see why the Harris County Judge was on temporary leave and why she focuses on destigmatizing mental health through her battle with depression.

Lina Hidalgo’s Courage to Seek Assistance

Seeking psychological therapy with medications is the primary treatment of clinical depression (Image by Stefamerpik on Freepik)

A turning point in her political and personal life came when Lina Hidalgo admitted publicly about her depression treatment, because of which she was taking a leave of absence.

In Lina Hidalgo’s recent interview with Ed O’Keefe of CBS News, she admits how acknowledging her own need for help was harder than conveying the public about her treatment leave.

This resonates with many individuals coping with mental health issues like severe anxiety, PTSD, stress, etc. The fear of being judged and the expectations of people around you become the barriers between you and your need to seek treatment.

Lina Hildago’s decision to go on leave to take care of her mental health resulted in a petition by five Harris County residents regarding her “abandoning the office of the Harris County Judge”. This shows how public figures have to face resentment from people when they acknowledge their vulnerabilities.

Battling the Mental Health Stigma

Fear of judgement is often experienced by people facing psychological issues (Image by Rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Lina Hidalgo’s commendable move of expressing the issues she has been facing with her mental health was appreciated by many people. It showed how the societal expectations of maintaining a powerful personality make people even more vulnerable to their mental issues.

Lina Hidalgo also put forward her thoughts about removing the stigma around mental health and told CBS News:

“There's a lot of stigma around mental health, and that's part of why I want to share this. The goal is for folks to see it as no different than a politician that suffers from high blood pressure.”

The Harris County Judge shows how mental ailments are not treated with the same level of empathy and concern as that is in the case of physical ailments. Just as no one would criticize a politician for taking treatment for high blood pressure, the same must be applicable to depression, stress, anxiety, and other psychological issues as well.

In conclusion, Lina Hidalgo is a rising name in politics in Texas, and such a powerful person acknowledging her battle with clinical depression publicly was a bold step in her personal life as well as in her career.

Her thoughts about putting an end to the stigma associated with mental health issues show how mental disorders are treated with much less empathy in comparison to physical disorders. It is the mindset of the people that needs to be changed in order to solve this problem.