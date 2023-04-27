Link between coffee and diabetes: Risks and side effects

The relationship between coffee and diabetes is complicated. Approximately two billion cups of coffee are believed to be consumed daily.

Coffee is known for its unique aroma, rich taste and caffeine content, which makes makes it an ideal pick-me-up beverage. However, there has been a long-standing debate about the effects of coffee on health, particularly diabetes.

Understanding diabetes

Caffeine can stimulate the production of cortisol. (Gül Isık/Pexels)

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that affects the way the body processes glucose, a type of sugar that's used as the main source of energy.

Relationship between coffee and diabetes

The relationship between coffee and diabetes has been explored in numerous studies. Some suggest that coffee consumption may reduce risk of developing diabetes, while others have shown no significant association.

A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry in 2018 found that coffee compounds may help prevent diabetes by inhibiting accumulation of a toxic protein that can damage insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

However, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2014 found no significant association between coffee consumption and risk of developing diabetes in men and women.

Another study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine in 2018 found that high coffee consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes in people with a genetic predisposition for the disease.

Adverse effects of coffee on diabetes

Reduces insulin sensitivity

Caffeine is a stimulant that can negatively impact how the body utilizes insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar level. That can result in reduction in insulin sensitivity, making it challenging for individuals with diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels effectively.

Increases blood sugar level

Caffeine can directly increase blood sugar level by stimulating the production of cortisol, a hormone that prompts the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream. That can be problematic for people with diabetes who need to regulate their blood sugar level carefully.

Hypoglycemia risk

Consuming coffee on an empty stomach can lead to a drop in blood sugar level, as caffeine interferes with the liver's ability to release glucose. That can result in hypoglycemia, which can cause shakiness, confusion and dizziness and is dangerous if left untreated.

Interference with diabetes medications

Coffee can also hinder diabetes medications, especially those containing metformin.

Caffeine can reduce absorption of metformin, making it less effective in managing blood sugar level and increasing difficulty of managing diabetes.

Risk of dehydration

As a diuretic, coffee can enhance urine production, potentially causing dehydration. That can be problematic for individuals with diabetes, as dehydration can cause blood sugar level to rise. Drinking plenty of water and limiting coffee intake is vital to prevent dehydration.

Is coffee good for diabetics?

It's crucial to gain a proper understanding of and manage coffee and diabetes effectively. (Pixabay/Pexels)

The connection between coffee and diabetes is intricate and remains incompletely comprehended.

While some studies suggest that coffee consumption may reduce risk of developing diabetes, others show no significant association or even an increased risk in certain populations. More research is needed to determine the exact role of coffee in diabetes.

If you have diabetes, it's important to monitor your caffeine intake and discuss it with your healthcare provider. Caffeine can affect blood sugar level, so it's essential to keep track of your coffee consumption and adjust your medication or insulin doses accordingly.

Coffee and diabetes have a complex relationship that requires more investigation. While some studies suggest that coffee consumption may reduce risk of developing diabetes, more research is needed to confirm that.

If you have diabetes, it's important to discuss your caffeine intake with your healthcare provider and monitor your blood sugar level accordingly. Coffee and diabetes are two important topics that need to be understood and managed properly for overall health and well-being.

