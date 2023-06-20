List of compound exercises for your weekly workout routine

Having a list of compound exercises is going to make your workout routine much more easier. These exercises are multi-joint movements that involve multiple muscle groups and promote overall strength and functional fitness.

It's better to have a proper routine, but if you don't, a list of compound exercises can help you know which ones to focus on, like the chest or legs, on particular days.

List of compound exercises

Compound exercises (Photo by Jelmer Assink on Unsplash)

Squats Deadlifts Bench press Overhead press (also known as military press) Pull-ups Bent-over rows Lunges Dips Push-ups Clean and jerk Snatch Farmer's walk Romanian deadlifts Standing barbell curl Thrusters Box jumps Kettlebell swings Push press Renegade rows Split squats

These compound exercises target multiple muscle groups simultaneously and are great for building overall strength, enhancing muscle coordination and improving functional movement patterns.

Remember to use proper form and technique when performing any of the exercises from the aforementioned list of compound exercises to minimize risk of injury.

Compound exercises for back

Lat muscles (Photo by FitNish Media on Unsplash)

Compound exercises for the back target multiple muscles in the upper, mid and lower back, as well as the muscles of the shoulders and arms.

Here are some effective compound exercises for the back:

Deadlift

Deadlifts primarily target the muscles of the lower back, but they also engage the muscles of the upper back, including the traps and lats.

Bent-over row

Bent-over rows work the muscles of the upper and middle back, including the rhomboids, traps and lats. They also engage the biceps and rear deltoids.

Lat pulldown

Lat pulldowns primarily target the latissimus dorsi (lats) but also engage the muscles of the mid-back and arms.

Compound exercises for legs

Compound exercises for legs are excellent for building overall leg strength, improving muscle coordination and promoting functional movement patterns.

Here are some effective compound exercises for the legs:

Squat

Squats are one of the most fundamental compound exercises for the legs. They target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves.

Lunge

Lunges target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves. They also engage the core for stability.

Compound exercises for chest

Chest muscles (Photo by Rohit Reddy on Unsplash)

Compound exercises for the chest target the major muscles of the chest, like the pectoralis major, while also engaging other muscles of the upper body.

Here are some effective compound exercises for the chest:

Bench press

Bench press is a classic compound exercise that primarily targets the pectoralis major muscles. It also engages the triceps, deltoids and stabilizing muscles of the shoulders and upper back.

Incline bench press

Incline bench press targets the upper chest muscles, along with the triceps and shoulders. It also engages the pectoralis major muscles.

Remember to use proper form and technique when performing compound exercises for the chest, and gradually increase the weight or difficulty as you progress.

