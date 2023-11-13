Living with a depressed spouse? Most common questions answered

In the vast ocean of marriage, the impact of a depressed spouse can be significant. There are times when a partner goes through a rough storm; here the storm is within, which is depression.

The onset of depression can bring about symptoms such as disinterest in social interaction, social withdrawal, and intense mood fluctuations. This can impact even most relationships significantly. This often leaves the spouses struggling with ways to deal with the emotional upheavals. So the big question is: Is it worth staying with someone who is depressed?

Mental health issues can bring about a series of confusing thoughts and questions in your mind. Understanding and caring for a depressed spouse often requires a strong sense of gentleness, empathy, and emotional strength.

Being with a depressed spouse can be challenging. (Image via Unsplash/ Claudio Schwarz)

Can you have a healthy relationship with someone who is depressed?

Yes, you can have a relationship with someone with depression. (Image via Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez)

Depression often creeps into relationships uninvited. It's of great importance to perceive depression correctly. It isn't just a passing phase of temporary sadness. Rather, it overshadows almost everything — your emotions, thoughts, and even the very essence of a human being.

Just like you can be in a healthy relationship with someone with a physical health condition, you can also be with someone with a mental health condition. It may not be easy, but it is important to recognize the underlying stigma around mental health concerns.

It takes empathy and compassion to build a healthy relationship with someone. Patience leads to relationships being together, as the journey of healing can be long and treacherous.

Can a depressed partner ruin a relationship? Is being with a depressed spouse worth it?

Every relationship has certain adjustments. Would you be willing to take them as well? (Image via Unsplash/ Kelly Sikkema)

The impact that a depressed spouse has on the marriage is intense but isn't irreversible. Depression can hinder the ability to communicate, be intimate, and share feelings of joy. It can make the suffering partner withdraw emotionally, leading to an emotional distance that can be overwhelming.

Moreover, it's important to perceive depression as a frightening rival rather than a sabotaging one. Being open to professional support, encouraging two-way communication, and having absolute patience can be transformative tools required to spark the bond once again. As long as you are willing to fight it, you can always make your relationship worth staying in.

Can depression rub off on a partner?

It can feel heavy to live with a depressed spouse. (Image via Pexels/ karolina Grabowska)

Depression as a psychological condition isn't contagious in nature, but the very weight of its existence can set off relationship troubles. The emotional climate that the depressed spouse creates can have a significant impact on the marriage as a whole. The partner might feel like waking on a thin sheet of ice in an effort to chart through the emotional upheavals.

It's very important to understand the distinction between compassionate support and exposing oneself to the energies of a depressed spouse. Daily care for personal well-being and seeking care is essential to putting an end to the emotional turmoil. It can be challenging at first, but you don't necessarily have to take on the entire responsibility.

Dealing with the complex emotions of a depressed spouse isn't a sign of a lost battle but of personal growth and resilience. By truly accepting the condition together and establishing an atmosphere of understanding and care, married couples can break free from depression. This sets up the foundation of a newly found resilience and bond.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

