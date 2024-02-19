Loneliness may be feeding more than just emotions, new study suggests

A new study has brought attention to how loneliness might change what people eat. According to researchers, lonely folks might not reach for an apple or a carrot stick. Instead, they could go for foods that are easy but not so good for their health.

Eating right is the key to staying healthy, and feeling lonely can mess with that. It's like this, when we're alone, we might not feel up to preparing a healthy meal. It's so much easier to grab something quick and comforting, even if it's not the best for our bodies.

Experts from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Australia found that lonely people often have different eating habits. They checked a bunch of studies—29 to be exact. Most of these studies noticed that if someone felt lonely, their meals might not be the best in terms of health.

How loneliness affects what we eat

The study saw that feeling alone was connected to eating more junk food and less of the good stuff like fruits and vegetables. This did not only happen because of recent times when people stayed home more. It happened before that, too.

Dr. Katherine Hanna and her team did this deep dive. They say that loneliness was a big problem even before we all knew about it because of lockdowns. It can even affect how long people live and can be linked to serious stuff like heart issues or feeling really sad.

The QUT team, which included Dr. Hanna, Jenna Cross, Amy Nicholls, and Professor Danielle Gallegos, found that eating is not just about food. It's social too. Think about it—when people eat together, they talk, they share, and they feel connected. When there's no one else around, sometimes going through the trouble of making a healthy meal doesn't seem worth it.

Imagine this: When you're feeling down and by yourself, do you want to cook a whole meal just for you? Or do you just grab something quick to stop the stomach rumbling?

Connection between emotions and food choices

For quite some time, people have thought about how food can feel like a friend when no one else is there. But eating alone all the time might make loneliness worse. If you always eat by yourself, you could feel sad and less connected to people.

When people who help us stay healthy, like dietitians or doctors, know that being lonely can steer us towards bad eating, they might come up with new ways to help us eat better.

This isn't the final word, though. The team at QUT says more research is needed to really understand what's going on here. But one thing is clear: food is not just something we eat, it's part of who we are and how we feel.

Even though this information is out there, there's still a lot we don't know. Not all studies were done the same way. Most of them only looked at one moment in time. So, we can't say for sure that loneliness causes bad eating habits. It could be the other way around too.

Researchers do think, though, that understanding this link between how we feel and how we eat could help lots of people. Policymakers, health professionals, and even regular people could use this information to make better choices.

The bottom line is that food and feelings are connected. When we talk about how to eat better, we can't just talk about what's on the plate. We have to talk about what's in our heads and our hearts, too.

So, remember, next time you feel slipping away in loneliness, reach for a snack or get in touch with a friend who might not just be better for your body—it could be good for your soul, too.