Longest-living Japanese people only do 1 exercise – It takes only 3 minutes    

Japan is home to some of the longest-living people in the world. While diet, happiness and relationships contribute to their longevity, regular exercise plays an important role, too.

When it comes to physical activity, the longest-living people in Japan, also called Japanese centenarians, rely on just one exercise – radio taiso. They start each morning with the same routine – three minutes of radio taiso to stretch their muscles and stay energetic throughout the day.

This revelation came after Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia, the authors of the world-famous book “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life”, interviewed more than 100 of the oldest people in Okinawa, Japan. They found that almost everyone they spoke to practiced radio taiso every day.

Radio taiso: The 5-minute Japanese exercise routine

Radio taiso is a low-impact workout programme. (Photo via Instagarm/yakult_belgium)

Radio taiso, also called radio exercises, has been around since 1929. It's a series of low-impact movements designed to relax and tone the muscles. This Japanese workout routine, which is done on the tunes of classical music, aims to help people of all age groups maintain their health and boost their physical abilities.

Broadcasted by the national broadcasting group NHK, the programme consists of a series of 13 exercises, designed for both, young and old. The programme is broadcast live daily on the radio at 6:30 am and is available on the internet, too. The workout is typically practiced in group settings, and every school and office in Japan have integrated it in their premises.

According to the authors of the aforementioned study, even the patients of the nursing home they visited practiced radio taiso exercise every day for a few minutes.

A workout routine suitable for all age groups

Radio taiso is suitable for all age groups. (Photo via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

Radio taiso consists of 13 simple movements that engage the shoulders, arms, back, hips, legs and pelvis.

The exercises involve rotating and stretches for each part of the body and also involve a few small jumps. The best part about this workout routine is that it's suitable for all age groups and is best suited for older adults with mobility issues.

The movements included in the programme are low-impact and are a great way to start the day. As it takes not more than three minutes to complete, it can even be done if you have a busy work schedule.

Here are some of the benefits of radio taiso:

designed for all age groups

strengthens the muscles

reduces back pain

fights fatigue and weakness

movements are easy to perform and low intense

no equipment is needed

can be practiced anywhere and anytime

stretches your entire body

promotes physical fitness and wellness

Overall, a radio taiso workout session is a fabulous way to kickstart your mornings and give your stiff muscles the release and stretch they need. If you want to try this Japanese workout routine, here’s a video you can start your session with: