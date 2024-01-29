Lori Harvey’s Met Gala preparation reveals surprising 1200-calorie diet plan

Model and entrepreneur, Lori Harvey, recently came under the spotlight, not just for her celebrity status as Steve Harvey's daughter, but for her rather unconventional weight loss methods.

Best known for her runaway walks for top-tier brands like Dolce & Gabbana, and her high-profile relationships, Lori openly shared her weight loss journey, stirring online discussions.

In preparation for her stunning appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, Lori revealed her secret to dropping unrequired pounds, a rigid 1200-calorie deficit diet coupled with intensive Pilates workouts. However, this drastic approach raised eyebrows among dietitians and health enthusiasts who declared concerns about such a drastic calorie restriction. Lori’s petite body frame might find a 1200-calorie-a-day diet, quite taxing.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Lori Harvey, now 26 years old, weighs 121 pounds and stands 5 feet 3 inches tall. Last May, she shared a TikTok video uncovering her journey to apparent weight loss, stating she followed a daily 1200-calorie diet for her Met Gala appearance.

During her weight loss journey, Lori admitted to putting on extra pounds while dating actor Michael B. Jordan. She outlined that her clothes seemed to be misfit due to weight gain. Consequently, Lori Harvey embarked on a strict workout plan, often working out twice a day, and adhered strictly to her low-calorie diet.

Lori Harvey’s strict calorie restriction diet

Her 1200-calorie deficit diet stirred internet debates, as many worried about the potential repercussions of her lean caloric intake. Lori, however, clarifies that her strict calorie intake only applies when she wants to shed some pounds. When not in weight loss mode, Lori Harvey abides by portion control but doesn't shy away from eating whatever she fancies.

Lori's typical diet consists of a balanced mix of meat, vegetables, green juices, and minimal carbs. Despite her low-calorie diet, she still insists on regular gym sessions.

While dietitians generally believe a 1200-calorie diet could lead to quick fat loss and achieve a goal weight, they caution about its impact on long-term health. Typically, an adult woman requires about 2000 calories per day to maintain body weight. Hence, limiting to 1200 could deprive the body of vital vitamins and minerals, potentially leading to side effects such as dizziness, nausea, fatigue, headaches, and gallstones.

Staying slim long-term on a 1200-calories-a-day diet might be tough. Eating too few calories can harm your body, Increasing hunger pain and slowing down how many calories you burn just relaxing. So, keeping the weight off might end up being a fight.

Lori Harvey's workout routine

For her workouts, Lori Harvey adopted strong Pilates routines consistently for a year, attributing her well-toned abs and body to this routine. Scientific research indeed shows that regular Pilates sessions can help reduce measurements around the stomach, waist, and hips. Besides weight loss, Pilates aids in relieving lower back pain while enhancing strength, flexibility, balance, endurance, and overall fitness.

In addition to Pilates, Lori's second routine usually involves intensive cardio workouts post-Pilates, including 30-minute treadmill sessions, sprint intervals, hiking, or stair climbing.

However, going too hard with intense and prolonged exercise could lead to potential heart-related issues. Lori Harvey was accustomed to working out five or six times a week during her weight loss phase. Sometimes, she would double up on workouts, exercising twice a day. However, experts advise that such intense routines could lead to needing more calories to recover.

Lori Harvey, with her 1200-calorie diet and rigorous workout routine, may have found her unique weight loss solution but, for others, the journey could be different, demanding individualized responses.