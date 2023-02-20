Major Health Hazard Discovered in Starbucks Vanilla Frappucinos as 300,000 Beverages Are Recalled

PepsiCo has initiated a voluntary recall at Starbucks Coffee of a large number of ready-to-drink beverages, Majorly the Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino, due to the potential presence of glass in the bottles.

According to the FDA, 300,000 cases of the affected beverages are being recalled. The recalled bottled drinks have expiry dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10.

To ensure that you're buying an uncontaminated Starbucks bottle, make sure to check the following dates the next time you make a purchase.

Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino was recalled due to the potential presence of glass in them..(Image via Pexels/Juli Lianna)

Glass in Your Starbucks Drink? Seek Medical Help Immediately

Consuming glass can cause many serious injuries. (Image via Pexels/Shora Shimazaki)

If your Starbucks drink - or any other drink - contains glass, it can be very dangerous and potentially life-threatening. Consuming glass can cause many serious injuries to the digestive system, including cuts, lacerations, and punctures.

What happens when you swallow glass depends on how much glass is ingested and how large the pieces are.

Symptoms of swallowing glass shards can include experiencing pain in the mouth, throat, and stomach, as well as bleeding, vomiting, and difficulty swallowing. If the glass causes severe injuries, such as a perforation of the stomach or intestine, you may experience symptoms like severe abdominal pain, fever, and even shock.

If you consume glass, seek medical attention immediately. (Image via Pexels/EVG Kowalievska)

In case you suspect to have ingested glass, you should seek medical attention immediately. It's important not to induce vomiting, as that can further damage the digestive system. Instead, call your local emergency services or go to the nearest hospital.

They will be able to assess your condition and provide the appropriate course of treatment. That may include surgery to remove glass fragments if they're causing an obstruction or other complications.

