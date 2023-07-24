A 28-year-old man recently lost a record weight of over 24 pounds (12 kg) in 24 hours using only three household items.

The athlete and fitness enthusiast decided to embark on a personal journey in an attempt to prove weighing scales wrong, telling the Daily Mail:

"So many people are slaves to the scales and have their self-esteem and nutrition governed by them."

He added:

"I hope this experiment will create a healthier relationship between people and the weighing scales and people will realise weight can fluctuate based on many factors, not just fat."

How did the man lose so much weight in just a day?

Ross Edgeley is well known for always pushing his limits and trying something new (Image via Harvey Gibson/Red Bull Content Pool)

To prove the fallacy of weighing scales, Ross Edgley, after consulting a doctor decided to lose a considerable amount of weight by just reducing the percentage of water in his body.

Since the body is made up of about 50 to 70% water, he thought it would be a good way to tip the weighing scales in his favour. However, the man warned others against adopting this extreme practice, as there are dangers involved:

"What I did was very dangerous and was done under very strict conditions having consulted a doctor before the experiment. This was purely to prove the point that the number on those bathroom scales can fluctuate and has very little to do with your body fat."

He also added:

"I must stress that although I lost 25 pounds in 24 hours, absolutely none of this was fat, and I immediately put it all back on within two hours after I finished the experiment."

Throughout the day, Ross Edgley documented the things he did before he was able to lose the weight. According to his diary, his day started at 10:30 a.m. when he started to devise a plan about how he should go about his day. An entry from his journal reads:

"I begin my day with one ridiculously hot Epsom salt bath coupled with a 100ml bottle of water laced with diuretics."

According to the man, the bath made him "sweat profusely" making sure that he lost enough water from his body and the diuretics-laced water made sure that the remaining water from his body was also gone.

In spite of roadblocks, the man was able to lose around four pounds at the end of the process.

Ross Edgley is famous for going to extreme lengths for a fitness challenge. (Image via Ross Edgley)

At 11:30 a.m., he had his first meal which was made with green powder, whey protein and yoghurt.

These items were solely chosen due to their high protein, mineral and vitamin content and low water and carbohydrate conten, which would facilitate the weight-loss process.

At 2 p.m. Ross Edgley decided to hit the gym where he ran on the treadmill for about 45 minutes. He said:

"To make things worse, I was also wearing four layers of clothes with black bin bags sellotaped to my arms, legs and body to increase the amount I sweat."

His strong will and determination bore fruit, as he lost around 12 pounds after he completed it.

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., the man mostly repeated the previous steps before going to the gym once again at 7:30 p.m. After that, he went to a sauna to shed a few more pounds and ended up feeling completely exhausted. He ended the day by weighing himself for the last time at around 9 p.m.

To his surprise, he found out that he had achieved his set goal and had lost more than 24 pounds in less than 24 hours. Having done that, he immediately gulped down a "pre-made four litre bottle of water with diluted multi vitamins and electrolytes."

Speaking about his experience, he said:

"It was horrible, and I won't be doing it again, but, hopefully, it shows just how much the number on those bathroom scales can fluctuate and has very little to do with your body fat.

"So either throw them away or take what they say with a pinch of salt. But above all else, don't ever let your diet or self-esteem be governed by them."