Marathon running: Is it safe for your health? Exploring pros and cons

The discussion surrounding the health impact of marathon running has captivated experts and enthusiasts alike. Every year, as the New York City Marathon lottery approaches, many question whether embarking on the challenging 26.2-mile (49-kilometer) journey is truly beneficial.

To shed light on the topic, let's turn to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Carlos Uquillas from Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, who says that the answer is not so straightforward and depends on several crucial factors.

Is marathon running safe for knee joints?

Dispelling arthritis concerns (Image via Freepik)

One common concern associated with marathon running is the potential risk of developing arthritis due to the repetitive impact on joints, but recent research suggests otherwise.

Uquillas highlights studies that found little evidence of significant damage to knee cartilage among runners, including dedicated investigations focusing on marathon runners.

These studies indicate no heightened risks to the hips or knees. However, it's important to note that marathons are not entirely risk-free, especially for individuals with previous knee or hip surgeries or overuse tendon injuries.

Who should approach with caution? Exploring risk factors and safety measures

Considering pre-existing conditions (Image via Freepik)

Certain pre-existing health conditions, like kidney and immune disorders, may amplify the risks associated with marathon running.

In such cases, Uquillas suggests alternative activities like long-distance swimming as a safer option. However, for individuals without these specific risk factors, running a marathon can be a healthy pursuit.

To ensure a safe running experience, it's crucial to implement preventive measures. Gradually increasing running distances through a structured training program is essential. Uquillas also advises replacing running shoes every 400 to 500 miles to reduce the likelihood of pain and problems during long-distance running.

Embracing a structured training programme, wearing appropriate footwear and consulting with a healthcare professional are vital steps for minimizing risks and ensuring a healthy marathon experience.

Eventually, for those without additional health risks, running a marathon can be an excellent avenue to enhance cardiovascular and mental well-being. As the saying goes, "Runners gotta run", so, let's lace up our shoes, and embark on this fulfilling journey together.

Poll : 0 votes