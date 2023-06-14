Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Sr. Passes Away at 93

Comic book artist John Romita Sr. passed away at the age of 93. Romita, who co-created well-known figures like Wolverine and Spider-Man's lover Mary Jane Watson, left a lasting impression on the comic book industry.

He was regarded as a titan in the comic book industry, and the news of his passing sparked reactions from people like director James Gunn, whose films are based on Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series.

What Caused John Romita Sr.’s Death?

John Romita Jr., his son, and a fellow artist, verified the news and said that his father had quietly died in his sleep.

He tweeted:

"I say this with a heavy heart, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.”

John Romita JR @JrRomita I say this with a heavy heart, My father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family.

John Romita Sr.’s Journey as Marvel Comic Artist

John Romita Sr., who was up in Brooklyn, New York, attended the School of Industrial Art in Manhattan and graduated in 1947. After serving in the military, he started a career in comics.

He first worked for National Comics and Timely Comics, which later changed their names to Marvel and DC, respectively. Working on The Amazing Spider-Man in 1966, Romita teamed up with Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee and eventually took the place of original artist Steve Ditko.

His tenure saw the introduction of important figures like Mary Jane Watson, the Punisher, and Kingpin, which helped to establish Spider-Man as Marvel's best-selling character.

Romita semi-retired in 1996, but he still contributed to Spider-Man projects for Marvel and a Superman cover for DC. Many of his works have been adapted for use in films and TV series, going beyond the confines of comic books.

Marvel mourned the death of Romita:

“Millions came to know Marvel through his art, and millions more came to know Peter Parker through the unmistakable bold brushwork Romita brought to his pages. The Marvel family has lost one of its legends, and we mourn the loss of a creative giant.”

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family in the hard times.

