Measles outbreak in UK: Unvaccinated children to undergo 21-day isolation

The UK is dealing with a rising measles outbreak in London and many other cities. Measles is a highly contagious disease, which has raised the level of concern of healthcare authorities, schools as well as parents about the safety of their children.

Authorities have issued warnings to parents about the outbreak and the associated risks of measles, urging unvaccinated children to undergo a 21-day isolation period.

Let’s understand the measles disease, its commonly observed symptoms in young children and how you can protect yourself and your family.

Measles outbreak: What causes measles?

Measles is a viral infection that's serious for small children but is easily preventable by vaccination (Image by wirestock on Freepik)

Measles is caused by the measles virus that spreads very rapidly, which is evident from its widespread outbreak in the UK.

Measles is an airborne disease, that is, it spreads through the air from an infected person to a healthy person, just like many other diseases, for example - the common cold and COVID-19.

Symptoms of measles in babies

Infants and toddlers are more vulnerable to measles. Hence, it becomes absolutely necessary for parents to safeguard their children in every possible way. Measles can have a wide array of symptoms other than just cold and fever.

Symtoms can include red, irritated eyes accompanied by sensitivity to light. Rashes start developing around the face and other body parts. In many cases, the development of small white spots with a blue-white center is observed in the mouth, which is referred to as ‘Koplik Spots’.

How to safeguard children from measles

The UK government has been urging parents to get their children vaccinated. (Photo by CDC on Unsplash)

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine the best cure and controller of this outbreak.

The vaccination rates in the UK declined after a false study published in 1998 that linked the MMR vaccine to autism in children. After the study was disproven, the vaccination rates observed a very good increase. However, recently, the rise in COVID-19 vaccination rates has led to a decrease in MMR vaccination rates again.

To combat the outbreak, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency is urging parents to get their children vaccinated with both doses of the MMR vaccine.

While the WHO has advised strictly 95% vaccination rates to prevent outbreaks, only 75% of children in London receive both doses of MMR vaccine by the age of five. That has made London the biggest contributor to the measles outbreak.

A letter sent to parents before the start of the holidays read:

“Any child identified as a close contact of a measles case without satisfactory vaccination status may be asked to self-isolate for up to 21 days. Children who are vaccinated do not need to be excluded from school or childcare.”

Measles is a very dangerous disease, and the outbreak in the UK can be fatal in many cases, so it's essential to vaccinate children.

The measles outbreak in the UK is an example of how the absence of vaccination can lead to widespread havoc in even highly developed regions like London. It's important to identify the symptoms of measles at the earliest and seek proper treatment without delay.