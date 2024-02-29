Memory supplements for Alzheimer's show wild variations in drug amounts, according to study

In a notable development that could impact those dealing with Alzheimer's, a recent study has uncovered substantial inconsistencies in the composition of certain over-the-counter memory supplements.

Conducted by researchers at Harvard University, the study specifically focused on products containing galantamine, a drug typically prescribed for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, which is also being sold as a dietary supplement.

This study looked at a plant extract called galantamine. This extract is part of a government-approved drug. Doctors suggest it for those grappling with moderate Alzheimer's. But there’s a twist. This extract is also sold freely as a memory aid without needing a prescription. People who sell it promise it can boost memory and bring vivid dreams.

Harvard University decided to pull the curtain on this mystery. They examined the labels of these products. They turned out to be a mixed bag. Prescription drugs were more or less well-behaved. They pretty much stuck to what they promised on their labels. But the over-the-counter ones were quite the pranksters. They came in with some real surprises.

One even packed only 2 percent of the promised galantamine. Out of 10 of these supplements, three carried bacteria known for causing stomach troubles.

Prescription drugs have to pass a lot of tests. But for over-the-counter supplements, the rules aren't as strict. No one monitors them before they are sold. But suppliers should prove their products are safe and labels honest.

If you're considering over-the-counter galantamine, be cautious. As the study showed, the bottle’s promise might not match its contents. The team researched different brands sold on Amazon. The ones sold for boosting memory or triggering vivid dreams didn't always clear the bar.

Others in the industry aren't keeping quiet. An organization named the Council for Responsible Nutrition is asking for things to be improved. They say galantamine products marketed as supplements are breaking the rules. They’re pushing for these to be taken off the shelves for the safety of buyers.

The FDA, which is in charge of our food and medicine, is taking the cue. They're throwing new rules onto the table. These new rules would make companies list out what they're selling. The aim is to corner those selling misleading products.

As this Alzheimer's study takes the spotlight, it's pushing us to wonder what we're consuming. When it comes to our health, staying alert is as important as staying informed.