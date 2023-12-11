Mental Health Benefits of Art That Can Paint a Brighter Future

Art is a medium that can bring about a strong sense of transformation within us. It can influence how we feel and think, particularly affecting our mental health. Art isn't just limited to beautiful portraits or sculptures in large galleries. In fact, exploring the landscape of art can be an alternative way of self-awareness and exploration.

Among the many advantages of art, one is its ability to encourage emotional release. When words fall short of conveying our innermost feelings, art emerges as a guiding light.

Sketching, drawing, sculpting, painting, or even dancing can be a blank canvas for emotions. It's letting the whole world know what exactly is happening at our core without uttering a single sound. The good news is, you don't have to be an artist to incorporate these benefits.

Mental health can be understood and expressed in so many ways. (Image via Vecteezy/ Tatyana Remizova)

What Are Some Mental Health Benefits of Art?

Not everyone is comfortable talking about their mental health. (Image via Vecteezy/ Ingenious Buddy)

Engaging in art is like getting a mental workout, and similar to strengthening our muscles, it develops our strengths. Whenever we choose to paint or simply sketch, our brains tap into a state of absolute attention, which is referred to as flow. This specific state assists us in forgetting daily concerns and distressing memories. Thus, a lot of individuals love exploring their thoughts and emotions with color therapy.

At the same time, art encourages self-awareness, the state of being present in the here and now. It can be paying attention to the strokes of a paintbrush or simply experiencing the clay take space under our fingers. Art anchors us to the present moment almost effortlessly. This state of awareness brings a deep sense of relaxation, lowering anxiety and encouraging mental clarity.

What Is Art Therapy and How Can It Heal Us Internally?

Your mental and emotional health deserves a chance. (Image via Vecteezy/ Oleh Horiun)

Art therapy is a type of psychological therapy that makes use of artistic expression and has proven to demonstrate promising results in treating a lot of mental health issues. It isn't just about coming up with a masterpiece—it's also about the actual process of art itself.

Therapists make use of art to assist people in expressing their underlying feelings, strengthen self-awareness, and deal with stress or even anxiety. It is sometimes used as an adjunct to trauma therapy.

The compelling aspect of art is its all-embracing nature. You don't have to be a trained expert to take advantage of the mental health benefits of art. It's absolutely about the singular act of engaing in making the art, not the final piece. Whether it's simply scribbling inside a book, coloring a picture, or grooving in your room, every artistic expression can lead to mental well-being and a rich life.

Art therapy supports self-exploration and self-expression. Through the means of art, we may explore the innermost dimensions of who we are and unearth dormant talents. It also helps us comprehend our thoughts and emotions in a better way. Creative expression enables us to release stored-up emotions, leading to relief and emotional catharsis.

Art is that miraculous doorway that greatly improves our mental health without using any traditional means. It offers a safe, judgment-free space for artistic expression, supports self-awareness, and encourages the discovery of our inner selves.

Frequently engaging in artistic endeavors without any concern for the level of skill can bring about a state of tranquility. So, go grab that pencil, groove to the beat, or simply give painting a try – let art take on the function of guiding light in your journey towards improved mental health!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.