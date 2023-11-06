Missing out on slow wave sleep can harm your brain a lot more than you think - Here’s why

Slow wave sleep is essential for the proper functioning of your brain, but do you know what slow wave sleep is? The term refers to deep sleep that occurs in Stage 3 and Stage 4 of non-REM sleep, also called delta sleep.

During slow wave sleep, your brain enters a state of deep relaxation. Interestingly, SWS has tons of benefits for your brain. It boosts your immune system, improving memory, and even promotes weight loss.

For optimal brain, knowing the different phases of sleep can be very helpful. Now, a lot of people get that sleep is important, but not everyone pays attention to the specific stages, like slow wave sleep (SWS). Unfortunately, missing out on SWS might lead to cognitive disorders, like dementia. Recent studies have uncovered the negative effects of neglecting SWS.

Power of slow wave sleep: A closer look at deep sleep and its impact on brain function

It improves memory and cognitive function (Image via Vecteezy)

When you are in the slow wave phase (or "deep sleep"), it's one of the most important stages for recovery. During that phase, the body's working very hard to clean out bad junk, like that beta-amyloid protein that's linked with Alzheimer's. Also, SWS is the main tool for memory consolidation and handling emotions - it's a crucial player in all that information processing.

Slow Wave Sleep and Dementia

Researchers published a study in JAMA Neurology on how deep sleep (aka SWS) and the chance of getting dementia are linked. They studied that when people get older, they lose out on deep sleep, and those who lose the most of it over time are more likely to get dementia within the next 17 years.

The study involved 346 participants and highlighted the importance of prioritizing SWS to mitigate the risk of cognitive decline.

According to the experts, deep sleep is like the ultimate power nap for your brain to bounce back and unwind

Reduces the risk of dementia (Image via Vecteezy)

Dr. Richard Isaacson, a researcher at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, states that getting your fair share of this stage helps keep your brain in great health.

But don't get it twisted - although not getting enough deep sleep is not good for you, it's not proven that it will automatically lead to dementia. It's possible that things related to dementia impacts the deep sleep your brain gets, creating a cycle of problems that can harm your brain health over time.

Protecting Brain Health through Good Sleep Habits

Practising good sleep habits can help (Image via Vecteezy)

A good sleep hygiene is the key to keeping your brain in check. The key is to set a sleep schedule you can stick to. Make sure your bed is super comfy, and avoid anything that makes your mind go wild before you hit the hay

Doing this will get you more and deeper sleep, which is crucial for your brain. Consulting with a healthcare professional for tailored sleep solutions is recommended for individuals experiencing sleep problems.

Monitoring and Tracking Sleep

Modern technology offers various options for tracking and monitoring sleep patterns. Wearable devices and apps can give you some serious knowledge about your sleep game. There are some great tools out there that can give you details about your sleep. These tools can tell you about the number of hours you slept, the stages you go through, and an overall quality of your sleep.

This information is particularly useful for those who may be facing challenges with cognitive function. These tools offer real-time data that can help improve your sleep habits.

A few healthy habits can also contribute to better sleep and brain health. Regular exercise helps remove harmful proteins from brain cells, while adequate deep sleep assists in eliminating toxins. Limiting alcohol and caffeine intake before bed and ensuring consistent sleep of seven to nine hours each night can improve sleep quality and support brain function.

Missing out on slow wave sleep has far-reaching consequences for brain health, significantly increasing the risk of dementia and cognitive disorders. Understanding the significance of deep sleep and taking steps to prioritize its quality and duration can help protect brain health as we age. Practising good sleep habits and seeking expert guidance when needed can enhance overall well-being and safeguard the long-term health of our brains.