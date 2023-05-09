Morbidly obese influencer launches petition to add plus-size seats in airplanes

A morbidly obese social media personality in the USA has launched a campaign to improve the space on airplanes for people who are just a little bit bigger.

Jae'lynn Chaney, a resident of Vancouver, Washington, has launched a petition on Change.org called "Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Sized Customers" in which she demands that everyone, regardless of size, should be allowed to fly comfortably and accessibly.

“All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight.”

Why is she demanding extra seats for obese people?

As of the most recent update, Chaney's petition had amassed over 9,000 signatures, and she had identified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the United States Department of Transportation (USDT) as the relevant authorities.

Chaney claimed that while traveling by plane, she and her partner had to deal with discrimination and unpleasant glances from other passengers.

She claimed that on the longer-than-two-hour trip from Pasco to Denver, her fiance was the target of hostile remarks.

"Being forced to occupy only one seat can result in pain and vulnerability to poor treatment from fellow passengers, including hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them. This mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable, and it highlights the urgent need for better policies," she had stated.

What changes does she demand?

Free additional seats: Additionally, a straightforward online process should be used to refund any obese individuals who purchase several seats.

If necessary, airlines must offer plus-size passengers enhanced airport services, such as priority boarding and wheelchair assistance. Additionally, airlines must designate facilities for obese customers, including extra-large restrooms, seat belt extenders, and other seating options.

Additionally, her petition demands that bathrooms be enlarged to accommodate plus-size passengers, stating that every plane should have at least one wheelchair-accessible lavatory.

Although she has posted a number of videos on her Instagram account to describe her difficulties with traveling on commercial aircraft, online users haven't generally responded favorably to her list of demands.

However, a large number of users joined the petition and stated that airlines shouldn't treat plus-size travelers differently than regular customers.

Poll : 0 votes