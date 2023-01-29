Core strengthening exercises are an essential part of any fitness routine. The core muscles, which include the muscles of the abdomen, lower back, and hips, play a vital role in maintaining stability, balance, and overall body strength. In this article, we will discuss some of the most effective core strengthening exercises.

Most effective core strengthening exercises

Plank

(Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Planks are one of the most effective core strengthening exercises, as they work the entire core, including the abs, lower back, and hips.

To perform a plank, start by getting into a push-up position, with your hands placed directly under your shoulders and body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold the position for 30 seconds to a minute, or as long as you can.

Leg Lift

Leg lifts are a simple but effective core exercise that targets the lower abs. To perform leg lifts, lie on your back with your hands under your lower back for support. Keeping your legs straight, lift both legs up towards the ceiling, and lower them back down to the floor.

Superman

Superman is another great exercise for working the lower back muscles. To perform this core strengthening exercises, lie on your stomach with your arms and legs extended.

Simultaneously lift your arms, legs, and head off the floor, squeezing the lower back muscles. Hold for a few seconds, and lower back down.

Kneeling Cable Crunch

This core strengthening exercise works on the rectus abdominis, obliques and hip flexors.

It's performed by kneeling in front of a cable stack, with the rope attachment or a straight bar at the level of your face, and pulling towards your face while squeezing the abs.

Deadlift

Deadlifts are a great core strengthening exercise.(Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

Deadlifts are one of the best core strengthening exercise that work the lower back, abs, and hips.

To perform a deadlift, stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a barbell or dumbbell in front of your thighs. Lower your hips, and bend your knees as you hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Rise back up to the starting position, squeezing the glutes at the top.

Standing Cable Rotation

It focuses on the oblique muscles and hip rotators. This core strengthening exercise is performed by standing side-on to a cable stack with a handle attachment and rotating the torso while keeping the hips facing forward.

Medicine Ball Russian Twist

This core strengthening exercise is similar to Russian twists, but with the addition of a medicine ball.

It targets the oblique muscles and the rectus abdominis. It's performed by sitting on the floor with legs bent and holding a medicine ball with both hands, twisting the torso to the left and right.

Swiss Ball Rollout

This core strengthening exercise is performed with a Swiss ball and a barbell plate.

It targets the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors. It's performed by kneeling in front of a Swiss ball, with the plate on top of it, and rolling the ball forward with your hands while keeping the back straight.

Swiss Ball Jackknife

Jackknife is one of the most difficult and demanding core strengthening exercises that target the rectus abdomen.

Russian Twist

Russian twists are a great exercise for working the obliques.(Photo by Klaus Nielsen)

Russian twists are a great exercise for working the obliques and the muscles on the sides of the abdomen.

To perform a Russian twist, sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lean back slightly, with the abs engaged and back straight. Hold a weight or medicine ball, and twist your torso to the right, tapping the weight on the floor beside you. Twist to the left, and repeat.

It's important to incorporate a variety of core strengthening exercises in your workout routine to target all the muscle groups in the core.

Remember to always use proper form and to start with a weight or resistance that's appropriate for your fitness level. With consistent practice and dedication, you will see improvements in your core strength and overall fitness.

