Mr Beast cures blindness: What treatment did the patients receive to fix their eyes?

In a new video, Mr Beast cures blindness. YouTube megastar, Mr Beast, is no stranger to feats that are almost laughable at this point. The lengths he has gone to, in order to create engaging content deserves to be studied. As such, when you hear the headlines saying "Mr Beast cures blindness," it's really not that hard to believe them.

Cataract is a growing concern due to the aging population and increasing life expectancy. As people age, the risk of developing cataract increases, leading to a growing number of cases worldwide.

Exposure to UV light and other environmental factors, as well as certain medical conditions, can also increase the likelihood of developing cataracts. As a result, cataract surgery is becoming increasingly common, with a high demand for treatments to address this growing concern.

The content mogul's latest adventure saw him at his usual humanitarian best, this time opting to cure a thousand people's blindness, but how did he do it? We will take a deep dive into his latest video in this article.

Mr Beast Cures Blindness: How'd He Do It?

“We’re curing a thousand people’s blindness”, says Mr Beast, so casually that it's almost normal for him.

While he's an incredible philanthropist, creator, and businessman, there are still a few things out of his reach. One such thing is surgery. For that, Jimmy teamed up with surgeon Jeff Levenson to perform the first round of surgeries on 40 people. These people were declared legally blind before their surgery.

Levenson then put Mr Beast in touch with SEE International, a non-profit which has connected him to even more people in need of his aid. Over a 1000 surgeries were performed across Mexico, Honduras, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, Kenya, Namibia, and Jamaica.

The video features a touching before-after segment, showing the patients who received surgery, and inadvertently their vision too. One such man was Charlie, whose deteriorating vision prevented him from working any further. Mr Beast donated $10,000 to him.

The surgery of choice in the video was Phacoemulsification, which SEE specializes in. Phacoemulsification is a surgical technique used to remove cataracts from the eye. It involves using ultrasound energy to break up the cloudy lens into small pieces, which are then suctioned out and replaced with a new, artificial lens. This method is minimally invasive and is considered to be the most common and safe type of cataract surgery.

It's safe to say that the internet was moved to tears. For a man who's buried himself alive, gained over a 100 million subscribers, and donated millions of dollars like pennies, this is perhaps his greatest feat.

Cataract Surgery Cost

Cataract surgery costs can vary depending on the type of procedure, location, and insurance coverage.

On average, cataract surgery costs anywhere from $3,000-7,000 or more in the United States. Some insurance plans may cover a portion of the cost. It's best to check with your insurance provider or surgeon for a more accurate estimate.

We live in a world where Mr Beast cures blindness, and it doesn't even seem that far-fetched.

What he's done so far as a creator and philanthropist will go down in history and set the bar incredibly high for those to come after him. We know that this is certainly not the last of him, and one can expect to see him perform such selfless deeds for years to come.

