Multiple insomnia symptoms linked to higher risk of stroke in people under 50, suggests new study

Do you wake up too early most days or experience other symptoms of insomnia? If so, a new study has found that you may be at a higher risk of stroke.

If you're below 50, the chances of getting a stroke is higher if you have had several symptoms of insomnia. Read on to learn more about the link between insomnia and stroke risk.

Understanding the study

Improving sleep quality is eseential. (Image via Unsplash/Megan te Boekhorst)

The study, which followed over 31,000 people with no history of stroke for nine years, found that people with five to eight symptoms of insomnia had 51% increased risk of getting it compared to ones who didn't have any insomnia.

In comparision, people who had one to four symptoms of insomnia had a 16% increased risk of stroke compared with people with no symptoms.

The author of the study, Wendemi Sawadogo, said that there are many ways to improve sleep quality. Identifying which sleep problems increases chances of getting a stroke can help people receive earlier treatment or behavioral therapies to reduce chances of stroke.

Symptoms of insomnia linked to higher risk of stroke

Trouble falling asleep

Waking up during night

Waking up too early in the morning

Not-feeling well rested

Daytime sleepiness

Anxiety

Depression

Irritability

Worry about sleep

Increased error or accident

Difficulty focusing

Sleep disorders and stroke

Can lead to a series of health disorders (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Apart from insomnia, other sleep disorder have been linked to an increased risk of stroke.

For instance, individuals who sleep for less than five hours per night were three times more likely to experience a stroke than those who regularly sleep for seven hours.

Sleeping too much is also problematic, as people getting more than nine hours of sleep on average are linked with a twofold increase of serious health issues.

To minimize the negative effects of sleep disorders and lower risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, it's important to maintain good sleep hygiene, follow a healthy diet and engage in regular exercise.

If you experience symptoms of insomnia or other sleep disorders, it's important to speak with your healthcare provider to determing the best course of treatment.

