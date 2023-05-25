Multivitamins may slow cognitive aging and improve memory in older adults, new study reveals

A new study has now revealed that taking daily multivitamins can slow cognitive aging and improve memory in older adults.

Published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard in Boston and Columbia University in New York have found that age-related cognitive problems like partial memory loss and Alzheimer’s may be improved by regular consumption of multivitamins.

The study also reported that participants with cardiovascular or heart diseases who took multivitamins daily experienced the greatest improvement in memory. However, which vitamin component in multivitamins helped with memory strengthening still remains unclear.

Multivitamins and cognitive decline: What is the study all about?

People with cardiovascular disease experienced more improvement in memory. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

The study found that older adults who took a multivitamin every day for three years found an improvement in their memory just after one year compared with participants who took a sugar pill or placebo.

The new study is being considered as a parallel trial with Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study Web, also known as the COSMOS-Web study. Initially, the study was aimed to evaluate the memory effects of cocoa flavanols and multivitamins, but the current version only reports the effects of taking multivitamins daily.

For the study, 3,562 participants, all above 60 years of age, were randomly divided into two groups. The first group took a multivitamin daily for three years, and the second group took a placebo.

The participants were asked to memorize 20 words on a computer programme, and had only three seconds to remember each word before the next appeared on the screen.

The study included people over 60 years of age. (Photo via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Each year, their memories were evaluated through online neuropsychological tests.

As a result, it was found that participants who took a daily multivitamin daily were able to easily remember the words compared to those who took a placebo. The researchers also claimed that multivitamins enhanced memory performance by an equivalent of 3.1 years compared to the placebo group.

According to the researchers, the effect was minor but statistically important.

According to Adam Brickman, the lead author of the study, the improvement in memory was a bit stronger for participants with a history of cardiovascular disease. Researchers aren’t sure about the reason, but they believe it has something to do with nutrient deficiency.

Changes in episodic memory were also evaluated in the study

For the study, researchers also examined changes in episodic memory and evaluated participants’ executive function and overall object recognition, too. As a result, they found that these supplements had no effect on these neurological tasks.

Vitamins for cognitive function

The findings of the study are quite promising. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

While the study is significant in its own way, it does not provide the details on which minerals or vitamins in the multivitamin may have led to this memory-enhancing effect.

The researchers added that although the findings are quite promising, more research is needed in a more diverse group of participants.

Safety tips to keep in mind

Always remember that supplements should not be taken as a substitute for everyday diet and lifestyle. Moreover, they must be consumed under the guidance of a doctor, as some supplements may lead to side effects and cause serious health issues.

