Need to relax? Give ‘hitting mung’ a try – the South Korean wellness technique for stress reduction

Always feeling stressed? Try hitting mung. In the midst of constant chaos around us, finding ways to relax and reduce stress is more important than ever. South Koreans have developed a unique technique that may sound weird but is gaining popularity as a mindfulness practice.

The practice involves spacing out without any judgment, allowing the mind to wander and thoughts to flow freely. By disconnecting from the daily routine and letting the mind rest, it can reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

While it may have originated in South Korea, hitting mung has universal appeal and can be easily recreated anywhere. Give this a try the next time you're feeling overwhelmed and in need of relaxation.

What is 'Hitting Mung'?

Day dreaming or letting your mind wander. (Image via Unsplash/Tsunami Green)

This is a South Korean term that refers to the act of spacing out without any judgment, like zoning out or daydreaming. In Korea, people are now paying for this practice as a mindfulness technique.

For a few bucks, they can escape the hustle and bustle of the city and relax in a quiet cafe or a movie theater while seated in front of a wall-long window. The view of the lush greenery of the Seoul Forest or the footage of clouds passing by in the theatre helps people unwind and soothe their minds.

How does it work?

Hit cafes, or go to a place alone and lets your thoughts flow. (Image via Unsplash/Rawkkim)

The practice of hitting mung, also known as spacing out, allows the mind to wander without judgment.

It involves focusing on nothing and letting thoughts flow freely. This technique can aid in relaxing and rejuvenating the brain, which is much needed in the fast-paced modern world.

Research indicates that clearing the mind can enhance creativity, productivity and problem-solving abilities. When we disconnect from our daily routines and engage in practices like the aforementioned one, we provide our brain with an opportunity to rest and recharge. That can reduce stress level and promote overall well-being.

Why is 'Hitting Mung' popular in South Korea?

Helps in reducing stress (Image via Unsplash/Maria Teneva)

South Korea have a busy, fast-paced and congested city life, similar to New York’s bustling city streets.

The high-pressure atmosphere to work hard, be successful and maintain a social life can cause immense stress and burnout. As a result, many South Koreans have turned to hitting mung as a way to relax and unwind.

Is there a similar practice to 'Hitting Mung'?

Try forest bathing. (Image via Unsplash/Sebastian Unrau)

Yes, there is a similar practice in Japan called Shirin-Yoku or forest bathing. Studies have shown that spending time in nature, among trees and greenery, can reduce stress level, boost immunity and cardiovascular health, and improve overall well-being.

Hitting mung, which shares the same idea as Shirin-Yoku, aims to provide people a moment of stillness and tranquillity. It's an opportunity to let go of the pressure and find moments of calm and peace.

Hitting mung may sound like unproductive time, but it's time well spent. It allows the mind to relax and enter a a state of calmness we all need to achieve. So, the next time you find yourself stressed or overwhelmed, try giving it a shot.

Although it may not be as easy as traveling to Seoul, you can recreate the experience by unplugging, disconnecting and focusing on nothingness for a few minutes.

This simple and free reminder can provide substantial gains in calming the mind and reducing stress levels.