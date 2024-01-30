New blood test could help spot Alzheimer’s – latest study reveals

Imagine going to the doctor's office and taking a simple blood test to detect Alzheimer's? Sounds far-fetched, right? But, science is making huge leaps. A recent study suggests that this could soon become a reality.

Alzheimer's disease affects millions and brings memory loss and confusion. Right now, to check if a person might have Alzheimer's disease, doctors use things like brain scans or spinal taps. But these tests can be expensive and sometimes hard to do.

Scientists have been searching for easier ways to spot Alzheimer's. And it seems they might be on to something.

Detecting Alzheimer’s might soon be as simple as a blood test

A recent study found that testing for a particular protein called 'p-tau217' in the blood could uncover Alzheimer's with near-perfect accuracy. The protein goes up in the blood when nasty stuff - beta-amyloid and tau proteins - start to pile up in the brain. These proteins aren't good for your brain and are common in people with Alzheimer's.

Nicholas Ashton, a professor who knows a lot about this stuff from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden stated:

"The blood test was just as good as advanced tests like cerebrospinal fluid tests and brain scans."

The results look promising

In the study, scientists tested 786 people's blood and also did brain scans and spinal taps. The test was up to 96 percent right in finding high levels of beta-amyloid and up to 97 percent right in spotting tau.

The study also showed that about 80 percent of people didn't need extra tests like a brain scan or spinal tap. For them, the blood test was clear enough. This could save both time and money.

What does it mean?

Keep in mind that the test isn't a surefire Alzheimer's detector and doesn't predict who will definitely get the disease. Even if someone's blood test shows this protein, it doesn't guarantee they will get Alzheimer's.

But if the blood test doesn't find p-tau and the person is still showing signs of memory loss or confusion, this doesn't mean they're out of the woods. They might be dealing with a different brain problem. In this case, doctors will need to do more tests to find out what's wrong.

Many doctors agree that this test could be just like checking cholesterol levels.

Over time, people can also see how well their treatment or lifestyle changes are working by checking their p-tau levels.

What's Next

To be honest, we're not there yet. Scientists and doctors need to study this more, and eventually, real patients will need to use this test in their care. But it's still a game-changer. It's another tool that could help people get a better handle on this troublesome disease.

A future where detecting Alzheimer's could involve just a simple blood test is closer than before.