New research finds possible relations between constipation and cognitive decline

Constipation is a problem that troubles many. According to The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, approximately 16 out of 100 adults in the United States are prone to this problem. Among adults aged 60 and higher the numbers are even more with approximately 33 out of 100 people bearing symptoms of the problem.

Research points out that constipation can lead to declined mental ability

A research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam suggests that individuals who defecate just once every three or more days have a 73 percent increased chance of experiencing cognitive health decline.

For the study, 112,000 adults who had taken part in the Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study were evaluated to look for correlations between the frequency of bowel movements and declining mental capacity.

The data for the study was collected from 2012 to 2018 with the frequency of bowel movements from 2012 to 2013, and the cognitive functions from 2014 to 2018.

Based on the data of the study conducted, it was found that compared to the people who defecated once a day, those who had difficulty in passing stool and did so once every third day had significantly lower levels of cognitive ability which is equivalent to three years of mental ageing.

It was also found that those who pooped more than twice a day were also at risk of experiencing declining mental capacity however the chances were narrow.

In a conversation with CNN News, Dr. Chaoran Ma, MD, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a chief contributor to the study said:

"We should watch for symptoms of abnormal intestinal function, especially constipation, in older individuals, as these symptoms may hint at a higher risk of cognitive decline in the future"

Speaking to CNN, Maria C. Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Association said:

“The more we learn about the gut-brain access, the more we understand that it’s just so important to ensure that (preventing or addressing cognitive decline) is a system approach."

She further added:

“The brain is not completely isolated from what’s happening in your blood flow.”

How to prevent constipation?

Constipation can be prevented by consuming a high-fibre diet comprising of vegetables, fruits, bran, and whole-grain cereals. Another way of making sure that you defecate properly is by consuming a lot of water and other liquid products (however intake of processed juices and drinks must be limited).

Attempts must be made to keep lower levels of stress as they can hamper bowel movement. Moreover, it is advisable that you engage in some physical activity on a regular basis to keep a check on this issue.