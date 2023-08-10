New research finds that prolonged use of acid reflux drugs may increase the risk of dementia

According to new research, the long-term intake of acid reflux medications known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) may heighten the risk of dementia in users. The link between acid reflux medicine and dementia is of profound significance given the dangers these new heartburn medications pose to health. These risks include the occurrence of stroke and kidney failure as well.

The age of the people who showed a 33% increased risk of developing the cognitive ailment stood at 45 and above. These users took PPIs for more than 4 years, which denoted a significant index in the time period for the usage of such medications.

PPIs and dementia seem to be hot topics in the research sector. The study also exposes the potential dangers of proton pump inhibitors in the process of providing relief associated with gastric issues. This might include the emergence of celiac disease and other infections as well.

Although the study does not prove that heartburn medicine causes dementia, it does establish a defined association between the two.

The relation between Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) and Dementia?

The potentially risky connection between PPIs and Dementia (Image via Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation)

New research that was published in the online issue of the medical journal Neurology on August 9, 2023, included a study of 5712 people aged 45 and above. It revealed that the demographic of such an age group that took acid reflux drugs for more than 4.4 years was 33% more likely to develop dementia.

This study was in comparison with the ones who didn’t take such medications. The average age of the users was 75, and they didn’t have dementia at the start of the study. However, it cannot be overlooked that the study doesn’t define a causal connection between acid reflux drugs and memory-affecting diseases. It only shows a strong link between the increased potential risk of these diseases and the intake of such drugs.

The notion that popular heartburn medication increases the risk of diseases that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to carry out tasks is not the outcome of the study. The link under discussion is in all probability mediated by an increase in amyloid-beta protein that is PPI-induced. An increase in this protein contributes directly to the pathophysiology of dementia. This is also associated with the deficiency of Vitamin B12 that is brought on by the malabsorption caused by PPIs. Vitamin B12 deficiency is associated with poor memory and impaired thinking.

Thus, while in no circumstance does the study blame PPIs for dementia, the interactions and alterations of brain enzymes with such medication do cause an increase in amyloid. Increased amyloid is taken to be one of the primary factors in Alzheimer's disease. It is because of this correlation that PPIs are considered a potential risk factor for dementia.