New research points to mindfulness as a possible substitute for anxiety medication

People feeling constantly worried or facing anxiety not always have to depend on pills to help them. However, this new study suggests that just calming the mind could work equally well or even better!

This new research comes from the study titled "Comparative Effectiveness of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and Pharmacotherapy for Anxiety Symptoms: A Randomized Clinical Trial," recently published in the renowned JAMA Psychiatry journa. Simply put, these are conditions that cause people to feel scared or worried most of the time.

These feelings can be so strong that they can make it hard for people to carry on with their daily lives normally. Right now, one of the most common ways to treat these disorders is to take prescribed medication.

Disclaimer: This article aims to inform and engage readers on a recent study and is not intended to replace professional medical advice. If you, or someone you know, is dealing with anxiety disorders, always seek professional medical advice.

Soothing the Mind Could Be a New Way to Handle Anxiety, Study Suggests

Being in the present moment (Image via Unsplash/ Brett Jordan)

However, this new study suggests that there might be an effective alternative option available - a method known as 'mindfulness.' Mindfulness is all about paying full attention to the present moment, like what we are doing right now, how we are feeling right now, or what's happening around us right now. Some compare it to 'living in the moment.'

Now, why on earth should this news even matter to us, you may ask? Well, there's a perfectly good explanation for this: When people feel scared or worried all the time, it's like they're living their lives trapped in their heads, always fearing the worst.

Suppose you start worrying the minute you step out of home that you might lose your house keys. Or, imagine feeling scared that you might mess up at work so badly that you could lose your job, all while you're getting ready in the morning. That's what living with an anxiety disorder is like.

Now, if these people learn the skill of mindfulness, they'll start paying more attention to the actual tasks at hand. They'll focus more on the process of leaving the house rather than worrying about losing keys, or focus on preparing for the day rather than fearing the worst at work.

They might even start noticing the chirping of the birds outside their windows or the aroma of the brewing coffee in their kitchens. This might sound too simple, but it really does have the power to help folks manage their fears and worries better.

Finding - Why mindfulness can be better than medication?

Soothes anxiety disorder (Image via Unsplash/ Joice Kelly)

The research involved 276 adults suffering from anxiety disorders. They took either mindfulness courses or a common anti-anxiety medicine for 8 weeks. At the end of this period, the researchers measured the anxiousness levels of all participants.

The researchers found that the mindfulness technique was doing just as good a job as the medicine in helping people manage their anxious feeling. Not just that, but the people who took the mindfulness courses reported fewer side effects than those who took the medicine.

This simple technique of mindfulness could help people with anxiety feel better. Of course, this doesn't mean people should just toss their pills into the trash bin. It's important that they always chat with their doctors first before making any changes.