New research suggests aesthetic chills could combat depression

You know that tingle, that shiver that you sometimes feel when you hear your favorite song or see some aesthetic piece of art? That goosebump-giving moment of intense emotion is what scientists call an "aesthetic chill."

Could these aesthetic chills be a new treatment for depression? That's the question spurred a group of scientists to dig a little deeper.

Can aesthetic chills lighten the load of depression?

Conducted study on those who suffered from major depressive disorder (Image via Unsplash/ Rakhmat Suwandi)

Scientists at the University of Manchester ran a study on 96 people diagnosed with major depressive disorder. For each person, they initiated some chill-inducing sensations, like listening to moving music or watching emotionally charged films. The goal? To see whether this kind of powerful emotional moment could help shake up the negative thought patterns that are pretty common in depression.

It turns out that there was a significant positive shift in the participants' self-acceptance and emotional breakthroughs. That's promising to hear for anyone familiar with depression's heavy gloom and persistent negativity.

Major depressive disorder is a serious issue, impacting the lives of over 300 million people across the globe. It's not like a bad day or a case of the blues that comes and goes. Instead, it sits heavy and can make it hard to derive pleasure from life or feel any motivation.

Breakthrough findings from the Manchester study

Helps maintain emotional balance (Image via Unsplash/ Natasha Connell)

The human brain is complex, to say the least. In people with major depressive disorder, some of the regions in the brain that are responsible for feeling pleasure, sectors like the nucleus accumbens (NAc) and the ventral tegmental area (VTA), can be out of balance. This imbalance can leave those affected feeling hopeless, worthless, or unable to see a better future.

While the emotional labyrinth of depression wasn't hard enough, current treatments don't always work for everyone. That's why scientists have been searching for new ways to combat the disorder.

Recent years have seen scientists examining a bunch of different potential treatments, from psychotherapy strategies to psychedelic substances. And the Manchester study makes a case for aesthetic chills helping stimulate the parts of the brain that are connected to reward and well-being.

Future directions for depression studies

helps with the common depressive symptoms (Image via Unsplash/ Tom Pumford)

The Manchester study is pretty ground-breaking. The patients in the study, after experiencing aesthetic chills, reported a major positive shift in self-acceptance. It's like the chills triggered a boost in their self-worth and reduced their shame.

Also, those who had chills experienced more intense emotional breakthroughs. They even showed some changes in emotional arousal, pointing toward ways to offer help with depression's common symptoms.

That said, research is like a jigsaw puzzle – each study is just one piece of the bigger picture. While the Manchester study's results are promising, the team of scientists are the first to say that they need to continue the work.

They want to do more testing to see exactly how aesthetic chills can be used to combat depression. And they want to include other scientific tools, like brain scans, to observe how the brain responds in real-time to these peak emotional experiences. Also, noting that their study had a small group of patients, they have plans to expand future testing with a more diverse mix of people.

But all in all, the findings of the Manchester study show signs of promise. At the end of the day, if a non-drug-related approach like aesthetic chills can help folks with depression break away from negative emotions, it's a path worth exploring.

While more studies are needed to really understand how aesthetic chills can impact mental health, this study opens the door to a future where this approach could help lighten the heavy load of depression. Not a full-on solution, perhaps, but definitely a breath of fresh air.