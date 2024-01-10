New study cracks the reason behind yellow urine

The reason behind yellow urine has been a mystery for over 150 years. However, a recent study that was published in the journal Nature Microbiology on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, has deciphered the yellow code.

Bilirubin (BilR), according to researchers from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Maryland, is the cause of what gives a yellow color to the urine.

Water, electrolytes, and waste products that your kidneys have filtered from your bloodstream are all found in urine. More than 125 years ago, scientists discovered urobilin, which gave urine its yellow color, but they had no idea where it was made.

Recent research indicates a relationship between the body's red blood cell count and urine color.

Science behind yellow urine as indicated by the study

The process begins when red blood cells, which eventually turn into the vivid orange pigment bilirubin, reach the end of their life cycle, which occurs at six months. This pigment is often released into the digestive tract, where it may be partially reabsorbed or eliminated. The study shows that once bilirubin enters the gut, intestinal microbes can change it into other compounds.

Prior to the study, the experts believed that more than one enzyme was involved, according to the researchers. The bilirubin reductase enzyme's discovery, according to researchers, may provide new insights into jaundice, inflammatory bowel disease, and gut health.

Which color of urine is normal?

While the color of normal urine might vary, it usually ranges from pale yellow to amber. An overview of urine color and its possible causes is provided below:

Pale yellow to transparent: This is normal and suggests that you are properly hydrated.

Dark yellow to amber: This could be an indication of dehydration, thus drinking more fluids is advised. Urine color can also be affected by specific meals, drugs, and vitamins.

Red or pink: This could be the result of blood in the urine and needs to be treated right once. Urinary tract infections to more severe ailments like kidney stones or bladder cancer can be the causes.

Orange or brown: Liver issues, certain drugs, or diets may be to blame for this. If the color doesn't go away, you should see a medical expert.

Within a day, all of the color-changing pigment ought to be removed. Drink a lot of water throughout that period. Get in touch with your physician if the odd color persists for more than 24 hours.

Is yellow urine harmful?

Yellow urine is generally accepted as normal and poses no health risks. The body breaks down hemoglobin from red blood cells to produce a pigment called bilirubin, which affects the color of urine. The hue of yellow can change depending on things like nutrition and hydration.

You are normally well hydrated if the color of your pee ranges from pale yellow to dark yellow. Increasing your fluid intake is advised if, on the other hand, your urine is persistently dark yellow or amber, as this could indicate dehydration.