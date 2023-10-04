New study finds eating fermented foods daily reduces stress levels by 10%

Looking to reduce stress in your daily grind? Well, an interesting study about fermented foods came up that can help with you. A study by researchers from University College Cork in Ireland has dropped an interesting solution: adding fermented foods to your diet.

Let's face it: stress is everywhere these days. It's enough to make anyone lose their cool, but the aforementioned study shares an easy way to find some much-needed destress from the chaos.

Researchers even found that people who eat a lot of these foods every day experienced a jaw-dropping 10% decrease in stress level.

The study and its participants

Boosts gut health (Image via Unsplash/Matt Seymour )

In the aforementioned study, there were 45 adults who were split into two teams. Team one consumed the "psychobiotic" diet, all about boosting gut health by going all in on fermented foodstuffs, taking two to three servings of fermented foods every day.

They even also loaded up on fresh fruits, prebiotic-packed vegetables, grains and legumes. Team two, aka the control group, got some general dietary tips but didn't have any specific plan laid out for them.

Results - Stress reduction and more

Psychobiotic diet improves sleep (Image via Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

The study assessed the participant's mental health and perceived stress through questionnaires. The results were fascinating.

While 17 percent of the control group experienced a reduction in perceived stress, the group following the psychobiotic diet saw an impressive 32 percent reduction. This significant difference clearly indicates the potential stress-reducing effects of fermented foods.

The researchers also discovered a fascinating correlation between diet and sleep quality. Participants on the psychobiotic diet reported improved sleep patterns, shedding light on the possible holistic benefits of incorporating these foods in our daily routine.

Gut-brain connection and need for further research

More research and study is needed. (Image via Unsplash/Josh Riemer)

The researchers decided to dig deep into the connection between the gut and brain to understand how it affects stress. Ever heard of the gut-brain axis?

It's like the ultimate neuron connecting the gut and brain, and it's quite complex. This connection is absolutely crucial for keeping us fit, not just physically but mentally too.

The gut-brain axis is like a non-stop conversation between our feelings, thoughts, and gut. So the next time you feel those gut feelings or have a sudden thought, remember, it's all thanks to this connection between the gut and the brain.

If we start adding fermented foods to our daily diet, it will not be just for the taste buds. It can help us destress and level up our mental health. However, more research is needed to fully grasp what's going on and figure out which foods can help with stress management.

This study goes way beyond stress-busting with fermented foods - it's all about keeping the gut on point. These fermented nourishment introduces good bacteria that are crucial for our overall well-being. If you want your gut to be all happy and healthy, load up on kefir and yogurt.