New study finds exercise can help reduce the risk of getting flu or pneumonia

It's well known that exercise helps keep you fit and healthy. But did you know it can also help reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses such as the flu and pneumonia?

New research has found that those who do daily body movement have a lower risk of contracting common respiratory infections such as the flu and pneumonia. Let's dive into this study and its implications for our health.

The Study

Researchers drew from data collected in the National Health Interview Survey, which included more than 570,000 people from 1998 to 2018.

They asked study participants about their physical activity habits, and then categorized them based on how well they met the recommended amount of exercise for a healthy lifestyle.

both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercises can help. (image via pexels / victor freitas)

Researchers found that adults who met the recommendations for both aerobic activity and muscle strengthening had a 48 percent lower risk of dying from the flu or pneumonia than those who did not meet any recommendations.

The study also found that meeting just the aerobic activity recommendation was associated with a 36 percent lower risk of death from these causes.

Benefits of Exercise

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine on Tuesday, May 16, found that following the physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity can reduce your risk of dying from influenza or pneumonia by 48 percent.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity and two or more days of muscle-strengthening activities each week.

enhances your immune system and reduces the risk of flu. (image via pexels / andrea piacquadio)

Regular physical activity improves the immune system's ability to fight off pathogens by improving respiratory and cardiovascular function.

It also contributes to overall better health and reduces the likelihood of underlying conditions that can increase the risk of respiratory infections.

How much exercise is too much?

The study showed that people who got more than 600 minutes a week of aerobic activity did not gain any additional benefit, but those who got two or more sessions lowered their risk of death by flu or pneumonia.

However, getting seven or more sessions was associated with an increased risk of death from flu or pneumonia by 41 percent.

muscle-strengthening exercises proved to be more effective(image via pexels / jonathan borba)

Researchers are not sure exactly what causes the increased risk, but they think it might be related to a range of factors, including the cardiovascular effects of muscle-strengthening workouts and incorrect responses to survey questions.

Although there are limitations to correlational studies, they can be useful when experimental research is not possible.

It is important to stay physically active throughout the year and not just during flu season. In addition to exercising on a regular basis and reducing your risk of getting the flu or pneumonia, you can also monitor your immune system and keep track of your physical health.

While exercise can be beneficial for overall health, it does not guarantee complete immunity from the flu or pneumonia. You should still follow appropriate preventive measures such as getting vaccinated and washing your hands regularly.

Poll : 0 votes