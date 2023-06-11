New study finds high cholesterol could be a major cause of female infertility

Recent research has revealed a surprising factor that could contribute to fertility issues in women - high cholesterol level.

A prominent medical journal has published a study that has uncovered a potential link between high cholesterol level and female infertility.

This finding emphasizes the importance of managing cholesterol level not only for overall health but also for reproductive health. In this article, we discuss the study's details and explore its implications for women who are trying to conceive.

Understanding the study: Link between high cholesterol level and female infertility

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels in important (Image via Pexels / Artem Podrez)

Dr. Corina Rosales, the lead author of the study and an assistant research professor of molecular biology in medicine at the Houston Methodist Research Institute, has said that they're working with a protein named serum opacity factor, which has unique characteristics.

The researchers intend to conduct a clinical study to examine lipid levels in women undergoing infertility treatments, where the underlying causes are not entirely understood, based on these encouraging preclinical findings.

If these patients have elevated HDL levels, serum opacity factor could be a potential treatment option, according to the researchers.

Dr. Rosales stated that even if they could assist only one percent of women who are having difficulty conceiving, it would be a life-altering experience for them, and she believes that their research can have the most significant impact in this area.

In their experiments, the serum opacity factor was able to reduce their high cholesterol level by more than 40% in just three hours, making it a highly potent protein.

Balance of hormone is crucial (Image via Pexels /Rdne Stock)

Dr. Rosales further added that cholesterol serves as the foundation for all steroidal hormones, and a balance of hormones is crucial for fertility. As the ovaries contain receptors for HDL, the metabolism of HDL plays a critical role in fertility.

The study also revealed that one in every five women of childbearing age in the U.S. may be unable to conceive after trying for a year.

Findings

It was also found that women with high levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, also known as "good" cholesterol were more likely to have a successful pregnancy. That's because HDL cholesterol helps remove excess cholesterol from the body which can reduce inflammation and improve blood flow to the uterus.

Healthy lifestyle increases your chance of conceiving (Image via Unsplash / Roman Wimmers )

The researchers noted that the study only found an association between cholesterol levels and fertility, and further research is needed to establish a casual relationship.

However, the finding suggests that maintaining healthy cholesterol levels could be an important factor in improving fertility.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is important for overall health and our finding suggest that it may also be important for reproductive health.

In conclusion, this study highlights the potential impact of high cholesterol level on female fertility. Women who are trying to conceive should consider having their cholesterol levels checked and take steps to maintain healthy level.

By doing so, they may be able to increase their chances of getting pregnant and having a successful pregnancy.

