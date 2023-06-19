New Study Finds a Surprising Link between Long Naps and Obesity

Have you ever indulged in long naps, only to wake up feeling groggy and sluggish? While napping can be a great way to recharge and boost productivity, recent research suggests that it may have some unexpected consequences as well. There might be a correlation between the duration and location of naps and several metabolic markers, including obesity.

Long Naps and Obesity Risk: What the Study Discovered

The link between long nap durations and metabolic markers, including obesity, was explored in a recent study conducted in Murcia, Spain, with over 3,000 participants.

The study revealed that individuals who took long naps (more than 30 minutes) had a 2% higher body mass index (BMI) than non-nappers. Moreover, they had a 23% higher risk of obesity and a 40% higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

Longer naps lead to higher body mass index (Image via Unsplash / Allgo an app for plus size)

On the other hand, people who napped for short stretches (fewer than 30 minutes) had a 21% reduced risk of high blood pressure.

According to Marta Garualet, the author of the study and a Professor of Physiology at the University of Murcia, Spain, the study suggests that nap duration should be taken into consideration when assessing obesity risk.

Short naps are more beneficial (Image via Unsplash / Kinga Howard)

However, the study only establishes associations between long nap duration and higher obesity risk, and does not necessarily mean that taking long naps causes obesity or that overweight people nap longer.

Negative Effects of Naps

The study sheds new light on the connection between napping and several metabolic markers, including obesity. It also suggests that nap duration should be considered when assessing obesity risk. However, the study only found associations between nap duration and obesity risk, not a formal cause and effect.

Further study is needed (Image via Unsplash / chris liverani )

While previous studies have shown that short naps can enhance working memory, performance, and alertness, particularly in individuals experiencing sleep deprivation, the impact of habitual napping on the risk of chronic diseases, in the long run, is still a topic of debate.

Potential Health Benefits of Napping

Although conducting randomized crossover studies can be difficult, previous long-term studies have demonstrated the advantages of napping for our health.

For instance, in 2007, the Harvard School of Public Health conducted a study that indicated napping was contributing factor to the lower rates of heart disease observed in Mediterranean countries.

Napping lowers the risk of chronic illness (Image via Pexels / Ron Lach)

Meanwhile, a six-year study of 23,000 individuals revealed that napping on a regular basis can reduce heart disease fatalities by 37%. This benefit is comparable to those associated with maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, or lowering cholesterol levels.

The latest study provides new insights into the effects of long naps on metabolic markers, including obesity. While the study only found associations between nap duration and obesity risk, it is important to consider nap duration when assessing obesity risk. Additionally, more research is needed to determine the long-term effects of habitual napping on chronic disease risk.

