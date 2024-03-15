New study reveals apple cider vinegar drink may be the secret to effortless weight loss

Could a daily drink of apple cider vinegar aid in weight loss? A brand-new study promotes the idea that it might indeed have such effects.

The study explores and suggests how ACV might help with weight reduction, as well as decrease levels of blood glucose (blood sugar) and blood lipids (molecules storing energy), which include cholesterol and triglycerides.

For those who may not know, apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apples, making it rich in acetic acid. Besides claims of its potential in weight management, it has been celebrated for its supposed health benefits.

These include being an antibacterial agent and having antioxidant properties, which protect the body.

So, what did the study investigate?

Helps in reducing weight loss (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu B)

The research was carried out in Lebanon on a group of 30 young people aged between 12-25 years who were overweight.

It was a random double-blind study, which means neither the scientists collecting data, nor the participants knew who was in which group. This approach gives good quality facts, showing cause and effect.

The participants were split into four groups and were told to consume either 5, 10 or 15 ml of apple cider vinegar with 250 ml of water every morning before eating for 12 weeks. The fourth group consumed a placebo (a drink with no active ingredients, made from lactic acid added to water) looking and tasting the same.

The results? A decrease in body weight, body mass index, waist and hip measurement took place for all participants who drank the apple cider vinegar, with around 6-8 kg in weight loss and a decrease of 2.7-3 points in BMI. The levels of blood glucose, triglycerides and cholesterol also decreased significantly for these participants.

The apple cider vinegar used in these studies is high in acetic acid, which previous tests have suggested can influence genes related to burning fat for energy. But it's important to note that the study did not investigate this weight-loss mechanism.

Curbs hunger and helps in losing weight (Image via Unsplash/ Diana P)

Yet, there's a need for caution. Every study has limitations, and this one is no different. To start with, the study was carried out on young people aged 12-25, indicating that the results may not apply to everyone.

Another thing to consider is the diet and exercise habits of the participants during the study. These were recorded but were not published in the research paper. It's difficult to work out whether changes in diet or exercise influenced the results.

Moreover, people could probably tell if they were sipping on apple cider vinegar or just a fake drink (that didn't have any active stuff in it), maybe because of how it tasted or some other clue. Without really looking into that, we should be a bit cautious of the results.

Lastly, it’s not mentioned if any of the participants dropped out of the study. If people quit due to lack of motivation, it could also influence the weight loss results.

One more thing to think about is that apple cider vinegar is pretty strong stuff. It's sour and can wear down the tough outer layer of teeth. To avoid that, dentists say you should rinse your mouth with plain water right after you drink this type of vinegar.

They also suggest waiting a bit before brushing your teeth and using a straw to drink it, which can help keep your teeth safe from the vinegar's acid.

Overall, the study points towards a link between apple cider vinegar and weight loss. However, before it can be recommended widely, we need more research - larger investigations and well-conducted studies across a wider age range.

So if you're used to the taste and fancy trying it, you could add some apple cider vinegar to your diet. Do remember that it's just an aid and not a magic bullet for weight loss. Healthy food choices and regular exercise remain key to managing weight.