New Study Reveals Monthly Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces Heart Attack Risk in Aging Population

While observational studies have indicated a link between vitamin D and cardiovascular disease risk, the results of randomized controlled trials have been inconclusive.

Coronary heart disease and stroke pose significant health risks globally, especially among aging populations and men. As non-communicable diseases become more prevalent, the number of cardiovascular events is expected to rise. To address this uncertainty, Professor Rachel Neale and her team conducted the D-Health Trial, investigating whether monthly supplementation of the vitamin alters the rate of major cardiovascular events.

Understanding Sunshine Vitamin Deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency is a widespread concern, particularly among populations with limited sun exposure. The symptoms of D vitamin deficiency can be subtle and easily overlooked. Fatigue, muscle weakness, bone pain, and frequent infections are all potential signs of insufficient vitamin levels. However, these symptoms are not exclusive to D vitamin deficiency, making accurate diagnosis a challenge.

Vitamin D for Heart Health

The D-Health Trial, spanning from 2014 to 2020, included 21,315 Australians between the ages of 60 and 84. (Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels)

The association between vitamin levels and cardiovascular disease risk has been consistently observed in observational studies. However, randomized controlled trials on supplementation's impact on preventing cardiovascular events have yielded inconclusive results. This discrepancy might be attributed to differences in trial design and other factors that influence outcomes.

The D-Health Trial, conducted from 2014 to 2020, involved 21,315 Australians aged 60–84. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either a monthly dose of 60,000 IU D vitamin or a placebo for up to 5 years. Individuals with certain medical conditions or who were already taking high doses of vitamins were excluded from the study.

Results and Findings

Throughout the trial, a total of 1,336 participants encountered a significant cardiovascular event. Interestingly, the group receiving vitamin D supplementation demonstrated a 9% decrease in the occurrence of major cardiovascular events compared to the placebo group. This reduction amounted to 5.8 fewer events per 1,000 participants.

Remarkably, the incidence of heart attacks was 19% lower, while the rate of coronary revascularization was 11% lower in the supplemented group. However, there was no significant difference in the rate of stroke between the two groups.

Considerations and Implications

Supplementation's potential stronger effect in participants using statins or other cardiovascular drugs at the beginning of the trial was not statistically significant. (Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels)

Although the researchers noted a potentially stronger effect of supplementation in individuals using statins or other cardiovascular drugs at the start of the trial, these results were not statistically significant. It is important to acknowledge that the findings may not be universally applicable, particularly among populations where deficiency is more prevalent.

Additionally, the trial's high retention and adherence rates, as well as comprehensive data on cardiovascular events and mortality outcomes, contribute to the credibility of these findings.

The D-Health Trial suggests that supplementation may reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, particularly heart attacks and coronary revascularization procedures. However, further evaluation is required to confirm these results and elucidate the potential interactions between vitamins and other cardiovascular medications. Until then, it would be premature to dismiss the possible impact of supplementation on cardiovascular health.

Awareness of vitamin D deficiency symptoms and the need for adequate supplementation remains important, especially among populations at higher risk for cardiovascular disease.

