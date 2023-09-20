New study shows 45 minutes of daily meditation benefits blood pressure, here’s how

Would you be surprised to know that something as simple as meditation could help bring those blood pressure numbers down and improve your overall well-being? Recently, a study has delivered some positive news.

New guidelines from the International Society of Hypertension suggest that adding only 45 minutes of daily meditation to your routine can noticeably lower blood pressure.

Meditating isn't just good for the mental health; it can also have a major impact on the body and overall well-being, too.

Forty-five minutes of deep meditation can keep blood pressure level in check

The International Society of Hypertension recommends meditation as part of a holistic approach to managing stress-related high blood pressure.

While quitting smoking and reducing salt intake remain important factors, the guidelines emphasize the significance of embracing a "body and mind" lifestyle for overall well-being.

Professor Bryan Williams, co-author of the study, underscores the value of taking time out to relax and decompress in the midst of busy schedules. Be it listening to music, engaging in physical exercise or simply finding moments of solitude, carving out time for oneself is essential for reducing the effects of stress on the cardiovascular system.

Benefits of daily meditation

Helps both the body and mind (Image via Unsplash )

Meditation has been known for ages as a great way to relax and get your mental health in check. However, did you know that it's also great for keeping blood pressure in check?

This surprising study says that if you commit to 45 minutes of meditating every day, you can lower your BP level. It gives you a chance to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life and find your inner peace.

By staying mindful and living in the moment, it helps reduce stress and keep the heart happy and healthy. So, if you're looking for a fresh way to take care of yourself, start putting some time into meditation. Your body will thank you for it.

Additional practices to promote wellness

Relaxing the body can make a huge impact. ( Image via Unsplash/Mitchell)

The guidelines say that you can do more than just daily meditation to lower your blood pressure.

Get some deep breathing; hit up some yoga, and try mindfulness techniques to cut that stress. Add in 25 minutes of chill music to your routine, too. It's highly recommended.

It's not just that. The study suggests that staying positive and spreading kindness can help you feel good and bring blood pressure down.

High blood pressure is a leading cause of premature death worldwide. The findings of the aforementioned study offer valuable insights into the benefits of integrating daily meditation and other stress-reducing practices into our life.

By incorporating these practices in our daily routines, we can proactively improve our cardiovascular health and overall well-being.

This new study says that if you do your daily 45-minute meditation, you can level up your blood pressure game. Those who take the time to meditate can level up their overall health and decrease the risk of getting many heart problems.

Add simple mindfulness and other techniques to bust that stress in your daily routine. It's an easy and practical way to show some love to yourself and keep your heart health in check.